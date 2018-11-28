Supreme Court Adjourns Sinjela Judgment to Dec 20

The Supreme Court has adjourned judgment on the Rainbow Newspaper Editor Derrick Sinjela’s contempt of court case.

When the matter came up today, the court informed the parties involved that judgment had been postponed to December 20.

Sinjela pleaded guilty to contempt of court charges and is expected to be sentenced.

Sinjela was convicted on his own admission of guilt for publishing articles that were not balanced on Supreme Court judges who presided in a case between Savenda and Stanbic Bank.

The Supreme Court has been in the spotlight for a recent judgment where it jailed Gregory Chifire to six years imprisonment for contempt of court.