Supreme Courts Adjourns Case After Contempt Accused Collapses in Dock

The Supreme Court was forced to adjourn the matter in which a Lusaka based Reverend Daniel Mwale is facing contempt of court for insulting the Supreme Court Judges after the accused collapsed in the dock.

Reverend Mwale is facing contempt of court proceedings for allegedly writing a letter to the Deputy Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa insulting the integrity of the judges who handled his appeal in the matter he was fighting for property.

When the matter was called his lawyer a Mr. P. Kamanga informed the court that his client wished to purge contempt.

Kamanga said his client had a statement to make but before doing so had one an issue to raise with regard to the charge.

He has indicated that he noted that the material content subject of the alleged contempt arises from a letter which his client addressed to the Deputy chief justice adding that he has observed that at the time his client authored the said letter the presiding justice was not part of this court.

Kamanga has stated that his perusal of order 52 reveals that the procedure pertaining to the proceedings, is for the court or adjudicator attacked to summon the culprit and have him or her charged for contempt.

At this moment the court allowed the accused to make a statement in purging contempt.

The bench drew the lawyer to his clients’ having insulted his two previous barristers representing him.

“Did you sit with him to examine that statement? You are the third lawyer, you don’t know. Your client insulted his own lawyer in the High court. You are the third one. He insults his lawyers”, said the judge in warning the lawyer.

The court asked the Marshal to read the charges to the accused and give his side of the story.

But immediately after the charges were read to pastor Mwale he asked to give a statement to the court about his condition.

“I want to tell the court that I am unwell I am supposed to be on a sick bed. What has been happening to me since 1991 is bad I have very high blood pressure,” he said.

Soon after rendering his explanation, the accused collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

The court then resumed after 15 minutes at which the court adjourned the matter to January 31.

Meanwhile judgment in the case in which Rainbow Newspaper proprietor Derrick Sinjela is also facing a contempt of court charges has been adjourned to December 20.

When the matter came up the court informed Sinjela that his judgment will be read out to him on December 20 because it has not been approved by the full bench who are out of jurisdiction.