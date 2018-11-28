Thieves Steal Written Grade Nine Exam Papers and Answer Sheets

THIEVES have broken into the deputy head teacher’s office at Ncheka

Primary school in Mambwe district and stole written grade nine examination papers and answer sheets.

Eastern Province commissioner of police Luckson Sakala said the thieves drilled a hole from one of the classrooms into the deputy head teacher’s office strong room where the papers were kept.

Sakala said the incident occurred between November 23rd 2018 at 17:00 hours and November 25th 2018 at 07:30 hours at Ncheka Primary School.

He said the thieves went away with all the written grade nine examination papers including maths, answer sheets which were written on Friday, 23rd November 2018.

Sakala said four pupils and a watchman have been picked by police to help with investigations.

He said Ncheka Primary School headteacher Shiwamila Daka reported the matter to Mambwe police station