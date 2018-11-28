Zambian Teams in Good CAF Start

Zambian teams got to a flying start on Match Day One of the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup with debutants Green Eagles winning 2-0 against Young Buffaloes of Eswatini while Zesco United were 2-1 winners away to Sonidep of Niger.

Green Eagles became the first team in Southern Province to host a continental fixture, thanks largely to the Zambia National Service command that turned around Choma’s Independence Stadium.

Goals from Edward Mwamba and Jonathan Manongo sealed victory for the home side.

In Niamey Rahim Osumanu and Lazarous Kambole were on target with the hosts getting their consolation through Dognon.

Today (Wednesday) Green Buffaloes host El Merreikh of South Sudan while Nkana are away to Songo in Mozambique.