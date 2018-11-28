  1. Home
Sport

Zambian Teams in Good CAF Start

|

Zambian teams got to a flying start on Match Day One of the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup with debutants Green Eagles winning 2-0 against Young Buffaloes of Eswatini while Zesco United were 2-1 winners away to Sonidep of Niger.

Green Eagles became the first team in Southern Province to host a continental fixture, thanks largely to the Zambia National Service command that turned around Choma’s Independence Stadium.

Goals from Edward Mwamba and Jonathan Manongo sealed victory for the home side.

In Niamey Rahim Osumanu and Lazarous Kambole were on target with the hosts getting their consolation through Dognon.

Today (Wednesday) Green Buffaloes host El Merreikh of South Sudan while Nkana are away to Songo in Mozambique.

9 Comments

  1. Teeth teeth

    Congrats Eagles,fry high for mother Zed..

    Reply

  2. Gift phiri

    Let’s go guys we can do it,rise the flag of Zambia

    Reply

  3. Hazard

    There going no were wait a minute this iz Zambia the only country where bird fry back ward

    Reply

  4. Kamata

    Zambian football is finished, with this kamanga around, we need another divine intervention

    Reply

  5. Lc

    Kambole is on the score sheet again but when it comes to national duties some people say he’s slow.go my play maker kambole

    Reply

  6. CROSS B

    Zambia’s u’a just good in political u can’t talk séance only politicize anything lean to mean what you say.

    Reply

  7. COASTAKI

    Congratulations ba Green Eagles & ba Zesco United…..

    Reply

  8. Ben Shaft

    Well done Green Eagles.The teams name means a lot to the country.Fly it high !!

    Reply

  9. CHIZUNGU nelson m

    Congratution Green Eagles and Zesco hold on good results

    Reply

