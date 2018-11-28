Zambian Teams in Good CAF Start

Zambian teams got to a flying start on Match Day One of the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup with debutants Green Eagles winning 2-0 against Young Buffaloes of Eswatini while Zesco United were 2-1 winners away to Sonidep of Niger.
Green Eagles became the first team in Southern Province to host a continental fixture, thanks largely to the Zambia National Service command that turned around Choma’s Independence Stadium.
Goals from Edward Mwamba and Jonathan Manongo sealed victory for the home side.
In Niamey Rahim Osumanu and Lazarous Kambole were on target with the hosts getting their consolation through Dognon.
Today (Wednesday) Green Buffaloes host El Merreikh of South Sudan while Nkana are away to Songo in Mozambique.
9 Comments
Teeth teeth
Congrats Eagles,fry high for mother Zed..
Gift phiri
Let’s go guys we can do it,rise the flag of Zambia
Hazard
There going no were wait a minute this iz Zambia the only country where bird fry back ward
Kamata
Zambian football is finished, with this kamanga around, we need another divine intervention
Lc
Kambole is on the score sheet again but when it comes to national duties some people say he’s slow.go my play maker kambole
CROSS B
Zambia’s u’a just good in political u can’t talk séance only politicize anything lean to mean what you say.
COASTAKI
Congratulations ba Green Eagles & ba Zesco United…..
Ben Shaft
Well done Green Eagles.The teams name means a lot to the country.Fly it high !!
CHIZUNGU nelson m
Congratution Green Eagles and Zesco hold on good results