Kambwili Charged with Unlawful Assembly…as he is set to spend Night in Cells

National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has been charged with unlawful assembly and detained at Luanshya Police Station.

Kambwili who was driven from Lusaka by the police after attempting to report to Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga for refusing to accept his request for a postponement of the interrogation.

The Roan lawmaker has been charged in connection with his having addressed AVIC International workers who went to complain to him over alleged poor working conditions.

Kambwili’s lawyer Evaristo Mukonka said Kambwili had met all the conditions for bond but the police decided to detain him.

Mukonka said the Roan lawmaker will appear in court on Friday.

The arrest of the NDC leader means he will have to skip court in another case tomorrow.

He has another scheduled court appearance in Lusaka before magistrate Mwaka Mikalile.