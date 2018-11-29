Mutati is an Expelled MMD Member-Nevers Tells Court

MMD faction president Nevers Mumba has told the Lusaka High Court that Felix Mutati does not qualify to be the party’s president because he is not a legitimate member of the party following his expulsion.

Mumba said this during his examination in chief in the case in which his acting Secretary General Winnie Zaloumis sued Mutati, National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda, George Kasengele and Mwansa Simbiyakula for convening an illegal convention which saw the election of Mutati.

According to Mumba the MMD constitution clearly stipulates that no person who is not a member of the MMD can be elected as party president or other party positions as was clearly the case with Mutati.

He has said the same law of the party’s constitution applies to Mwansa Mbulakulima, Nakacinda and Kasengele who were at the time suspended members of the party of which their suspensions were never contested in any courts of law.

Mumba has stated that it was clear that his colleagues who went for a meeting in Kabwe were not in good standing with the party as only a legitimate convention has power to elect leaders.

He argued that the defendants convened a meeting that was not supported by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He has revealed that it was not the first time that the party was having such challenges because in 2015 when President Michael Sata died and it came to light that there was going to be a bye election the same team rose up and did the same thing by convening a convention.

He adds that in 2014 they allegedly convened a meeting in his absence as a party president and set powers to suspend to him from the party.

Mumba said that the genesis of the MMD problems arose when the Patriotic Front leader Edgar Lungu started courting them for an alliance.

He has indicated that he wanted to stand as MMD president in 2005 but was allegedly expelled because the party felt he had not conducted himself well in his campaigns and it was a painful experience that hundreds of his members were also expelled because of him.

“I have been a member of MMD serving different positions the highest being deputy and I know how it feels to make decisions that offends other NEC members “, he said.

Trial Continues….