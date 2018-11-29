Police Confirm Kambwili Apprehension

PRESS STATEMENT ON HONOURABLE CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S APPREHENSION

Lusaka 29th November,2018-The Police in Luanshya issued a police callout for Honourable Chishimba Kambwili to appear today and himself decided to come to Police Headquarters trying to seek refuge or for whatever reasons.

If any person commits a crime and avails himself or herself to the police other than where he or she is required to appear, such a person is arrested and conveyed to the Police Station where he or she is required or alleged to have committed the crime.

To this effect I want to confirm that we have apprehended and conveyed Honourable Chishimba Kambwili to Luanshya Police Station where he has been summoned to appear.

Eugene Sibote

DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE – ADMINISTRATION