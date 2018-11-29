Police Confirm Kambwili Apprehension

PRESS STATEMENT ON HONOURABLE CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S APPREHENSION
Lusaka 29th November,2018-The Police in Luanshya issued a police callout for Honourable Chishimba Kambwili to appear today and himself decided to come to Police Headquarters trying to seek refuge or for whatever reasons.
If any person commits a crime and avails himself or herself to the police other than where he or she is required to appear, such a person is arrested and conveyed to the Police Station where he or she is required or alleged to have committed the crime.
To this effect I want to confirm that we have apprehended and conveyed Honourable Chishimba Kambwili to Luanshya Police Station where he has been summoned to appear.
Eugene Sibote
DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE – ADMINISTRATION
hh
weldone he thought i wil support him
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Iyeeee!
Sibweni
Insults wil not help zambia but good manifesto wil do not abusive language has a weapon policy 2 defeat rulying party. Police maintain law and order 4 a state 2 offer service its pipo 4 economic growth.
Muma Brighton
Leave our President alone…ala
Mutale Mutale
It looks as there are some hypocrisy in application of the law. Others have lawyers representing them while others have no lawyers. … French Law ” any person apprehended is guilt until he proves himself innocent ” and British Law .. ” You are innocent until proven guilty” What about Zambian Law?
Arnold Lukwesa
We are one family let us not forget politics are they for us that’s my world of encouragement. Thanks to all Zambian people I love you.