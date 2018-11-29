Samfya Man Murdered after Allegedly Turning into Human Croc

Lusaka 29th November, 2018

Police in Samfya received a report of Murder from Charity Chibale aged 34 of Mwanayama Village Chief Kasomabangweulu in Samfya District that her elder brother Changani Musenge aged 36 of Shinka Village Chief Kasomabangweulu in Samfya District was murdered by an angry mob which mobilised from villages:Shinka, Katanshya, Misitala.

Brief facts are that on 25/11/18 at unknown time the deceased allegedly turned into a human crocodile and killed Bupe Lano aged 20 of Misitala Village when she went fishing on Chisa River in Katanshya area. On 28/11/18 between 0400 and 0900 hrs, information spread to surrounding villages where villagers mobilised, brutally murdered and buried him. Police rushed to the scene and found the body already buried.

However, three people have been picked to assist with investigations namely: village Headman Misitala Mwewa Silvester aged 74, Lano Chiboni(Father to the deceased)aged 45 and A male jevenile aged 18 years all from the same village.

Rae Hamoonga

DEPUTY POLICE SPOKESPERSON.