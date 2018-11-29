Showdown Looms as Katanga Insists Kambwili Must Appear Before Police

A show down is looming with summoned NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili defying the police call out to appear before the Luanshya police for questioning by writing a letter to be excused due to a prior engagement in Lusaka.

Kambwili’s lawyer Christopher Mundia issued a Notice of Employer citing the reasons for his absence in Luanshya.

However the Copperbelt police command have insisted that Kambwili has to appear before them today as indicated on the call out.

Kambwili has instead opted to file a complaint this morning at 08:00 at police headquarters against Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga.

The Roan Member of Parliament says Katanga has no right to compel him to be in Luanshya when he is expected to appear before another law enforcement agency on Friday in Lusaka.

On Wednesday November 28 Kambwili’s lawyer Christopher Mundia and Company notified the Police in Luanshya that they were are unable to avail their client before them on November 29 , 2018 as per summons due to their having prior engagements.

This was contained in a Notice to Employer , Honourable Chishimba Kambwili Member of Parliament addressed to the Police Service through the District Criminal Investigations Officer in Luanshya.

The legal team indicated that Kambwili was also appearing before Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrates Mwaka Mikalile on Friday 30 hence making it possible for the lawyers to avail their client .

Kambwili’s lawyers proposed that they avail their client on Monday December 10.

But the Commissioner Katanga told a press briefing that Kambwili should report himself to the Police without fail.