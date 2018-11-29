Showdown Looms as Katanga Insists Kambwili Must Appear Before Police

A show down is looming with summoned NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili defying the police call out to appear before the Luanshya police for questioning by writing a letter to be excused due to a prior engagement in Lusaka.
Kambwili’s lawyer Christopher Mundia issued a Notice of Employer citing the reasons for his absence in Luanshya.
However the Copperbelt police command have insisted that Kambwili has to appear before them today as indicated on the call out.
Kambwili has instead opted to file a complaint this morning at 08:00 at police headquarters against Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga.
The Roan Member of Parliament says Katanga has no right to compel him to be in Luanshya when he is expected to appear before another law enforcement agency on Friday in Lusaka.
On Wednesday November 28 Kambwili’s lawyer Christopher Mundia and Company notified the Police in Luanshya that they were are unable to avail their client before them on November 29 , 2018 as per summons due to their having prior engagements.
This was contained in a Notice to Employer , Honourable Chishimba Kambwili Member of Parliament addressed to the Police Service through the District Criminal Investigations Officer in Luanshya.
The legal team indicated that Kambwili was also appearing before Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrates Mwaka Mikalile on Friday 30 hence making it possible for the lawyers to avail their client .
Kambwili’s lawyers proposed that they avail their client on Monday December 10.
But the Commissioner Katanga told a press briefing that Kambwili should report himself to the Police without fail.
5 Comments
mofya wellingtone
Bushe ba kambwili ,finshi balufyanya kuli ba Pf ? we are tired of police call out hence we are one family ..
Chendabusiku
That is a police matter if you want to know go and attend court sessions. When a crime is committed it is the duty of police to follow it up and not ordinary citizens.
One zed manex
Wapya munzi sivintu ask for support from your opposition friends and see if those you stood for will be there for you.??? You where bragging that opposition should be there for each other tizaona.kikikikiki Boma iyanganepo bane.
Sibweni
As long as democracy is our human right police also enjoys the right. If pf loses whichever party wins police wil b royal 2 them has appointment authority this is a normal traditional all countries around the world. Kambwili is talkin 4 us,thank u. I can’t protest and riot 4 his arrest bcoz he never protest and riot 4 me. Opposition leader shuld giv a direction a dreamland and where dollar wil low than it’s. Abusive language is his weakness and i don’t see a president 2 save us but 2 save his business bcoz he has cried proudly ane publicly that he lost business after b removed frm govt. Police,DEC,ACC,NGO’S AND FIU 2 Investigate the cases but leave them and act on them after bin told 2 do so. I don’t believe in HH,KAMBWILI, CHANDA, CHIPIMO, TEMBO AND OTHERS bcoz are not in power but once hav power we do same and may b bad more than pf is doing. Politics is business not a service 2 man kind lik in bibal bcoz only jesus came 2 fix man kind not a human bin who lov money than a human.
Moses
Fear lies at the root of unfaithfulness and ………. Compliance is the broom one can use to sweep away persuasion. Open your eyes.