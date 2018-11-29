Siavonga DC Threatens to Use Fire Tender if Transport Problem Persists

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has raised eyebrows with his notice to the provincial Permanent Secretary’s office that he would resort to using the fire tender on December 3 if his transport situation is not addressed.

Kanyama’s official car was involved in a road traffic accident on September 12 and has been struggling with transport since the incident.

His repeated requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears forcing him to issue an ultimatum that has since set social media ablaze.

“I write to notify your office that I will be using a Fire Tender as transport from home to the office and back with effect from Monday, 3rd December, 2018,” stated Kanyama in his letter.