Siavonga DC Threatens to Use Fire Tender if Transport Problem Persists

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has raised eyebrows with his notice to the provincial Permanent Secretary’s office that he would resort to using the fire tender on December 3 if his transport situation is not addressed.
Kanyama’s official car was involved in a road traffic accident on September 12 and has been struggling with transport since the incident.
His repeated requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears forcing him to issue an ultimatum that has since set social media ablaze.
“I write to notify your office that I will be using a Fire Tender as transport from home to the office and back with effect from Monday, 3rd December, 2018,” stated Kanyama in his letter.
6 Comments
bufi bwenu
The level of stupidity is alarming!
Charlie Koo
Go on DC use De FT 4Yo Advantage on De Road & use Both De Siren & a Beacon 2v a Le-way!!! Kkkkkkk
Marker
Why going for a fire tender is it the only vehicle in the district? Had you bought yours you could have been using it and the govt could have been providing logistics,I can see you need to be disciplined or fired.
Jonny splash sakala
Mmmm..is da fire tender da only GRZ vihecle..use ya Zambia police weeeh
WGM
The man has just fired himself.
Vundu
go ahead.