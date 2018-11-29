Zambian Clubs Shine in CAF Competitions

Nkana and Green Buffaloes won their respective matches on Wednesday to complete a 100% winning start for all the four Zambian envoys in CAF competitions.

The 12-time Zambian champions exacted some measure of revenge on Mozambican football when they defeated HD Songo 2-1 in the CAF Champions League with that country’s national team responsible for Zambia’s failure to qualify to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nkana will host Songo in a fortnight to restore some wounded Zambian football pride.

In the CAF Confederation Cup Green Buffaloes coasted to a 2-0 home win over Al Merreikh of Juba South Sudan.

Goals from Friday Samu and Steward Chikandiwa gave the soldiers a decent start to the campaign.

On Tuesday Green Eagles defeated Young Buffaloes of Eswatini 2-0 with Zesco United chalking an important 2-1 away win in Niamey against Sonidep.

The victories have partially soothed the national team Africa Cup failure with the Shepolopolo also booted out in the first round of the Africa Women Championship.