Court Refuses to Cite Police Command for Contempt for Dragging Kambwili to Luanshya

The attempts by Chishimba Kambwili’s lawyers to have Deputy Inspector General Bonny Kapeso and Eugene Sibote cited for contempt failed with Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile opting against the application.
And Kambwili’s unlawful assembly case will come up at 14:00 hours in the Luanshya Magistrate Court after being changed from the initial 09:00 hours.
Kambwili’s lawyer Keith Mweemba had moved an application to cite the police officers who orchestrated Kambwili’s shipment to Luanshya despite having a scheduled court appearance in Lusaka.
Mweemba wanted Kapeso, Sibote and Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga cited for contempt of court for disobeying the court’s order even when they were informed that the accused was demanded to appear before her court today, November 30.
Magistrate Mikalile noted that while the conduct of the officers was regrettable she would not summon them before her court.
“Court business comes first and the accused should have been allowed to appear before my court”, she said.
Mweemba made this application when he appeared to adjourn the matter for his client Kambwili and three others charged with 34 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime among other charges amounting to over K 5 million.
Kambwili is currently detained at Luanshya Central Police Station in the Copperbelt on charges of Unlawful Assembly.
The Roan Member of Parliament is expected to appear in the Luanshya Magistrate Court on a charge of unlawful assembly court at 14:00 hours with fears that he may spend the weekend in police custody.
DO OR DIE
Simpito Mukandwa
Yaba Munsimwatala
Sydney Banda
let kambwili remain in prison permanently so that we have clean air he farts alot
Clever
You are very stupid, your mouth and brain are not co-odinater
THE VIGOROUS
You KAMPIONGO don’t you know that MR KAMBWILI is a member of parliament? and being a member of parliament made those people to go to him for help. What if they went to this CHILD EDGAR LUNGU, would you arrest him?
THEY CAN’T CAME TO YOU BECAUSE YOU ARE NOTHING AND FOOLISH, TOGETHER WITH THE ONE WHO GAVE YOU THE RUBBISH POSITION.
POOR FAMILY(PF) CORRUPT RUBBISH LEADER.
SIGN; THE ¥IGOROU$
abilima
THE VIGOROUS – Member of Parliament under which Party?
Muntu mufunelo
Mmmmm I can’t see Mr HH there ……..Iyeeee kambwili is alone today when in Ndola they were more than that…
abilima
Usually a “Consultant” operates in the background.
Chilankalipa
What is this Magistrate afraid of? Does she think the cited guys are above the law? Keith you know what to do and where to go next. These guys need to be brought to their level.
Razor
Even this judge is scared of the PF police.