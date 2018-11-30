Free-Again Kambwili Vows to Keep Talking

Free-again National Democratic Congress consultant Chishimba Kambwili has made a loud return to his home promising that he will not stop talking despite enduring arrests.

The Roan Member of Parliament has been released on a K30, 000 with two working sureties and immediately warned the police top command that their time would soon be up.

Kambwili was on Thursday driven from Lusaka in a police car and charged with unlawful assembly before being detained overnight.

Below is the full statement:

30/11/2018

PRESS STATEMENT…..

To my colleagues and fellow dedicated comrades of the struggle and Zambians in general,

By the grace of the Almighty God we finally arrived in my home town – Luanshya yesterday – for interrogations at the behest of the Police. I was subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful assembly as well as denied Police bond. By God’s grace, I have been granted bail and I have fullfilled all the obligations. I however remain sad that some of my fellow co-accused could not secure surities in time partly due the Police’s conduct of not allowing access to accuseds’ relatives.

Interestingly, as I was being driven to Luanshya, my thoughts were not of fear or desperation but of the love I have for my country and its people. Nonetheless, I have great sadness and pain at how far we have degenerated as a country under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership or simply put misrule. This is an administration I will forever regret having helped usher into office and one I will dedicate each day of my political career to rid Zambians of.

Throughout my over 25 years in politics, I have consistently strived to speak for our people who cannot speak for themselves and remain downtrodden. And in my quest to do so, I may have unknowingly offended some of my fellow citizens and for that I will always apologise and seek redemption.

But what I will never ever apologise for in good concious is speaking for the people especially when it is the right thing to do. I faced arrest for speaking against AVIC International’s poor labour track record and for performing my civic duty as a member of parliament for the people of Roan Constituency who I have served to the best of my ability over the past 12 years. Never in my life did I ever think our country’s leadership would be so obedient to foreign corporations’ interests and influence such as that of the ‘Mighty’ AVIC International, which has literally become a subtle ‘Buildings Department’ or wing of this government.

However, I am neither afraid nor intimidated by these machinations for evil has never been known to prevail over good, it’s just a matter of time.

And to our heavily compromised Police leadership, I say “please continue to do your worst”. I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that the discomfort of prison that I know I will continue to experience under President Lungu cannot be compared to the pain and humiliation Zambians go through each day under this vividly corrupt and despotic regime of President Lungu.

To my brother Hon. Steven Kampyongo, I say “thank you for achieving your desired goal of teaching me a lesson for speaking against AVIC and YOUR projects”. I hope when the bells come tolling on AVIC you would have already assumed your Chinese nationality because no Zambian leader in our history has ever sided with the interests of abusive foreign corporations and succeeded. On a personal level and being an obedient Catholic that I am, I forgive you and will let God deal with you and those that instruct you.

To the police command and in particular the two Deputy Inspector Generals of Police whom I had the misfortune of interfacing yesterday, namely Mr. Eugene Sibote and Mr. Bonny Kapeso not forgetting the Commissioner of Police for Copperbelt Province Mrs. Charity Katanga, be warned that each day that goes by leading to 2021 is a day less that you continue to occupy those offices that you now abuse with impunity. Your actions like those of the executive will not go unchecked for much longer. I’m old enough to have witnessed two power transfers in this country’s history with the most recent being in 2011 where I witnessed how those who once held political power abandoned their surrogates at the eleventh hour when they needed them the most.

Your reign as Police command won’t be any different from the hotheads that held those positions before the success of the people’s revolution. You too will surely be replaced by honest, decent and diligent citizens such as Commissioner Fanwell Siandenge, an innocent patriot who remains a fugutive in the country he served and sacrificed his entire teenage and adult life till men and women of your kind frustrated his illustrious career in the police service. Just as the sun rises from the east and sets to the west, your day of reckoning is coming- be warned.

To the people of Zambia, I give you my solemn vow that I will not stop speaking about the difficulties we all endure everyday. I will continue to hold this government accountable for all its ills of extravagance, thefts, the sale of national assets, undemocratic tendancies, negative foreign influence peddling and the wanton destruction and looting of our national treasury by President Lungu and his friends.

To the Chinese government, I say “Do not be caught up into another diplomatic embarrassment like it happened when His Excellency Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata (MHSRIP) formed government. Yes, you’re not supposed to interfere in our country’s politics but surely for the sake of our future bilateral relations as long time global allies, check the corrupt activities and unpatriotic manoeuvres of Chinese corporations like AVIC before it’s too late because this regime is gone, the Zambia people have already made up their minds.”

Lastly, I sincerely thank my family who did not choose this life for understanding that ours is a life of sacrifice and defending Zambians especially the poor. I sincerely thank all of you for your prayers and messages of good will. Lesa eko aba!

God bless you all,

Chishimba Kambwili