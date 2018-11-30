Hichilema Applies to Withdraw Defamation Case Against Tayali

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has applied to have his defamation case against Economic and Equity Party (EEC) president Chilufya Tayali settled outsode court.

Tayali recently apologized to Hichilema for all the unsavoury comments he made against the UPND leader.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial this morning, Hichilema’s lawyers Mwanabo and Mulambo Haimbe asked for an adjournment to allow both parties explore an amicable resolutions to the matters that gave birth to the complaint.

The lawyers informed the court that he has received instructions to formalize the possible reconciliation.

The accused lawyer’s Osborne Ngoma did not object to the application.

After deliberations the court granted the application and adjourned the matter to January 16 next year.

Meanwhile Tayali said he was grateful to Hichilema for his positive response following his apology.

Last month Tayali pleaded not guilty to the charge following a complaint by Hichilema on October 9 who reported the EEP leader to Woodlands Police for criminal libel, an offence he said he considered serious consequences.

Hichilema said this was in view of Tayali’s continued libellous statements on various media platforms.

He said that Tayali had been publishing and uttering public statements to the effect that he was responsible for the death of University of Zambia student Vespers Shimuzhila who died in a police operation at University of Zambia.

The Vespers case proved the ultimate blow for Hichilema who opted to sue Tayali.

Meanwhile Tayali mingled freely with the UPND representiaves and lawyers within the precincts of the magistrate complex where previously he would be fearing for possible attacks from UPND supports.