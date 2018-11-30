Kalumbwa G12 Pupil Nabbed for Sodomizing G8s

A 17 year old grade 12 pupil at Kalumbwa School in Lufwanyama District, Copperbelt Province has been arrested for allegedly committing sodomy.

Provincial Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the juvenile was arrested after receiving two complaints of sodomy from pupils.

She explained that the victims had complained of being forced to have sex with the named juvenile from the back during the night.

Katanga said the suspect is alleged to have developed a tendency of sodomising junior schoolmates sexually.

She added that the victims who are grade eight pupils aged 13, narrated to police how they were forced to have sex with him against the order of nature at the boarding house in Lufwanyama district.

Katanga said the victims had in the process suffered severe pains which led them to report the acts to their parents despite having been warned by the suspect.

She indicated that the suspect is currently in police custody and scheduled to appear in court soon while the victims have been issued with medical reports.