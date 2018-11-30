  1. Home
Politics

Kambwili Gets K30, 000 Bail

|

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has been granted a K30, 000 Bail after pleading not guilty to one count of unlawful assembly.

Kambwili who is defacto National Democratic Congress president appeared in the Luanshya Magistrate Court after having been detained on Thursday.

He was initially brought to court at 09:00 hours but was taken back to the cells with his case rescheduled for 14:00 hours.

The Roan lawmaker is still sorting out his bail conditions.

His political party lieutenants have already lined up a press conference for him at his home once he is released.

 

10 Comments

  1. Marker

    What was you expecting him do,if visited by his constituency at home coz he didn’t go to Aviv,s premise to address the workers.Just find out if it’s true about the wages don’t create a lot of political enemies.

    Reply

  2. mulobezi

    He shud learn to Respect govt

    Reply

  3. Humphrey

    Honorouble we,re behind you,aba bamukukulu their tym is ova,they,re jst making u more popular and their behaviour are LST kicks of a dying horse.

    Reply

  4. Empire

    Repeate again

    Reply

  5. THE VIGOROUS

    Now if you don’t have food to feed your angry family the best solution is to arrest MR. KAMBWILI so that he buys you food, like he has done. Even if you don’t have boxers or pants, just arrest him so that he give you money you buy. POOR FAMILY, TALL GATE, CORRUPT RUBBISH LEADER.

    HH 2021

    SIGN; THE ¥IGOROU$

    Reply

  6. Mr. K

    The cartel is everywhere supporting law breakers encourage him to continue what he should not forget is he was alone in cells the fools in nice bedrooms laughing at him yaua let him reduce weight he is a fool why should he be silly all the time

    Reply

  7. FGM

    Our democracy has continued dying in a slow poison. I pity with the ones behind the scam.

    Reply

  8. Logan Ngonga

    Edgar live de honorable alone y troubling him😡😡😡😡😡

    Reply

  9. kent mailos

    Learn how to respect the govt;next time ????????

    Reply

  10. mpyangu

    This unlawful assembly awe mwandi, mm!!!!!!

    Reply

