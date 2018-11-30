Kambwili Gets K30, 000 Bail

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has been granted a K30, 000 Bail after pleading not guilty to one count of unlawful assembly.
Kambwili who is defacto National Democratic Congress president appeared in the Luanshya Magistrate Court after having been detained on Thursday.
He was initially brought to court at 09:00 hours but was taken back to the cells with his case rescheduled for 14:00 hours.
The Roan lawmaker is still sorting out his bail conditions.
His political party lieutenants have already lined up a press conference for him at his home once he is released.
Marker
What was you expecting him do,if visited by his constituency at home coz he didn’t go to Aviv,s premise to address the workers.Just find out if it’s true about the wages don’t create a lot of political enemies.
mulobezi
He shud learn to Respect govt
Humphrey
Honorouble we,re behind you,aba bamukukulu their tym is ova,they,re jst making u more popular and their behaviour are LST kicks of a dying horse.
Empire
Repeate again
THE VIGOROUS
Now if you don’t have food to feed your angry family the best solution is to arrest MR. KAMBWILI so that he buys you food, like he has done. Even if you don’t have boxers or pants, just arrest him so that he give you money you buy. POOR FAMILY, TALL GATE, CORRUPT RUBBISH LEADER.
HH 2021
SIGN; THE ¥IGOROU$
Mr. K
The cartel is everywhere supporting law breakers encourage him to continue what he should not forget is he was alone in cells the fools in nice bedrooms laughing at him yaua let him reduce weight he is a fool why should he be silly all the time
FGM
Our democracy has continued dying in a slow poison. I pity with the ones behind the scam.
Logan Ngonga
Edgar live de honorable alone y troubling him😡😡😡😡😡
kent mailos
Learn how to respect the govt;next time ????????
mpyangu
This unlawful assembly awe mwandi, mm!!!!!!