Kambwili Gets K30, 000 Bail

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has been granted a K30, 000 Bail after pleading not guilty to one count of unlawful assembly.

Kambwili who is defacto National Democratic Congress president appeared in the Luanshya Magistrate Court after having been detained on Thursday.

He was initially brought to court at 09:00 hours but was taken back to the cells with his case rescheduled for 14:00 hours.

The Roan lawmaker is still sorting out his bail conditions.

His political party lieutenants have already lined up a press conference for him at his home once he is released.