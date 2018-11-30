Kapoko Denied Bail Pending Appeal

The Lusaka High Court has denied former Ministry of Health Human Resource Manager Henry Kapoko and four others bail pending appeal.

This is in a matter in which Kapoko, Zukas Kaoma, Evaristo Museba, Vincent Luhana, all accountants at the Ministry Of Health, and an Internal Auditor Jasper Phiri renewed their application for bail pending appeal against their conviction and 18 years sentences for the offences of theft by public servant and money laundering.

The application was made before High Court Judge Lombe Phiri after the subordinate court refused to grant them the application in August this year.

Kapoko and nine other officials from the Ministry of Health were jointly charged by the anti-corruption commission on 67 counts following investigations conducted and were found with a case to answer on 66 counts by the magistrates’ court.

Kapoko and his co-accused were jointly charged with 67 counts of corruption, theft, and money laundering.

The charges included 20 counts of theft and theft by public servant involving over k 6.8 million, 46 counts of money laundering involving 24 motor vehicles, 3 houses, 2 lodges, 1 filling station, 5 banks accounts and the purchasing of building materials.

They were also charged with one (1) count of failing to account for being in possession of property suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.