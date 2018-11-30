Kasama Battles for City Status

Northern Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has announced that Kasama will soon be granted the status of a city in light of the many developments that are taking place.

Kamanga confirmed that President Edgar Lungu has shown willingness to grant the city status to Kasama despite having indicated that the local authority needed to put its house in order.

He said Kasama Municipal Council has been set with a number of conditions to work on before the status of a City can be granted.

Kamanga stated that now is the time for the Municipal Council to work closely with all citizens and the business community to attain the status of a City.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary has disclosed that 2,500 people attended the just ended Northern Province Tourism and Investment Expo against the targeted 1,200.

Kamanga said the participation in the Expo and centenary held from 20 – 25 November was overwhelming.