Lusaka Magistrate Court Adjourns Kambwili Case to June 10

The matter in which Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is jointly charged with his son Mwamba in the Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited Company forgery and 34 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime has failed to take off.

Kambwili is in detention at Luanshya Police Station and expected to appear in court on a charge of unlawful assembly.

When the matter came before court, Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile adjourned the matter to June 10 as Kambwili was not before court.

In count one, it is alleged that Lukwesa and Kapilima made a false document on unknown dates but between February 15, 2014 and March 6, 2014 in Kitwe, with intent to defraud and without lawful authority or cause made a tax clearance certificate number 012MK dated May 4, 2014 for Mwamona purporting to show that the company was tax compliant when in fact not.

In count two it is alleged that Mwamona Engineering and Kambwili uttered a false document to Zesco.

Further in count three and four Kambwili and his company allegedly obtained pecuniary advantage by false pretences in that on unknown dates but between January 21, 2015 and May 26, 2015 they dishonestly presented a false ZRA tax clearance certificate to Zesco purporting that it was genuinely issued, resulting in the award of a contract, thereby obtaining pecuniary advantage of a contract of K1, 652,482.81.

Kambwili and his company also allegedly obtained pecuniary advantage of US$105,220 from China Henan by purporting that Mwamona, a company which was subcontracted, was executing works on Luwingu-Mansa Road when in fact not. From counts five to 37, Kambwili is alleged to have possessed colossal sums of money suspected to be proceeds of crime totalling over K6 million.

And in the last two counts, 38 and 39, Kambwili is jointly charged with his son for possession of different amounts suspected to be proceeds of crime.