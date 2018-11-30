Musukwa Warns ZNS Officers Beating Smugglers in Kasumbalesa

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has warned Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers against beating cross border traders that smuggle goods into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

And Musukwa who is also Chililabombwe Member of Parliament has handed over K100, 000 to traders and taxi Drivers at Kasumbalesa Market.

Musukwa said he has received reports that ZNS officers have been beating up people found smuggling goods to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He reminded the officers that their role was to confiscate goods and not beating up people as that was an offence.

Musukwa said it was inhuman for the ZNS officers to be beating up people further warning that he will not take kindly the behaviour of some officers taking the law in their hands.

“I have received reports that our people are being beaten by ZNS officers for smuggling goods into DRC, I think this is wrong and I want to warn officers that I will not allow this. Your job as officers is to confiscate goods and not beating them,” Musukwa said.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentarian has aided traders and taxi drivers with a K 100,000 empowerment fund.

He said the fund was meant to boost their business activities but a revolving one to help others benefit.

Musukwa said the K 100,000 was for the traders while taxi drivers received K 15,000 at Kasumbalesa Market.

“With this money you can do a lot to grow this business, it is a revolving fund your association will help you on how it can be paid back so that others benefit from this fund,” he added.