  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Zambian Referee Gladys Lengwe to Officiate Women Africa Cup Final
Sport

Zambian Referee Gladys Lengwe to Officiate Women Africa Cup Final

|

Top FIFA referee Gladys Lengwe has scored another milestone by being appointed to officiate the final match of the 2018 Africa Women Championship between Nigeria and South Africa.

Lengwe who has been making great strides in her career already has a FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup and U20 Women’s FIFA World Cup under her belt.

The Zambian referee is also tipped to be part of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Lengwe adds to the colourful achievements of Zambian whistle-men in the global game with Janny Sikazwe having been part of the 2018 Men’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

She will be assisted by Lidwine Pelagie of Madagascar and Bernadettar Kwimbira from Malawi as first and second assistants.

The fourth official will be Thioune Fatou from Senegal.

Defending champions Nigeria will go head-to-head with South Africa on Saturday at the Accra Stadium in the final match of the 2018 Africa Women Championship.

(Source: FAZ Facebook Page)

11 Comments

  1. Marker

    Congratulations Gladys be strong let no one derail you,the world is watching you I don’t want you to fall victim like nanny.

    Reply

  2. Marker

    Congratulations Gladys be strong let no one derail you,the world is watching you I don’t want you to fall victim like Janny.

    Reply

  3. mu queen

    What a great achievement I saute you mama for putting Zambia on the world map go mama go we are behind you

    Reply

  4. KAMBWILI

    I once fucked her in the pitch in luanshya ahh she’s great, tight deep cunt

    Reply

  5. Gladys Lengwe

    Fuckoff chikambwili after all kambolo kuchepa monga baby

    Reply

  6. Gerady Mubanga

    Congratulations Gradys we are very proud of you and be disappointed us Janny Sikazwe

    Reply

  7. Muntu mufunelo

    Mmmmm but some pipo aiii ,u were busy congratulating Mr sikazwe when everything was OK but are now talking bad things about him just because he made a simple mistake…….., are u 100% correct in everything u do ???

    Reply

  8. FGM

    Zambia needs such hard working nationals. Never allow corruption to catch you also. Be strong and focused.

    Reply

  9. Logan Ngonga

    Go head u putting Zambia on de map

    Reply

  10. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya

    Congratulations mom

    Reply

  11. William chofwe

    Congratulations my sister

    Reply

Leave a Reply