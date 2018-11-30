Zambian Referee Gladys Lengwe to Officiate Women Africa Cup Final

Top FIFA referee Gladys Lengwe has scored another milestone by being appointed to officiate the final match of the 2018 Africa Women Championship between Nigeria and South Africa.

Lengwe who has been making great strides in her career already has a FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup and U20 Women’s FIFA World Cup under her belt.

The Zambian referee is also tipped to be part of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Lengwe adds to the colourful achievements of Zambian whistle-men in the global game with Janny Sikazwe having been part of the 2018 Men’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

She will be assisted by Lidwine Pelagie of Madagascar and Bernadettar Kwimbira from Malawi as first and second assistants.

The fourth official will be Thioune Fatou from Senegal.

Defending champions Nigeria will go head-to-head with South Africa on Saturday at the Accra Stadium in the final match of the 2018 Africa Women Championship.

(Source: FAZ Facebook Page)