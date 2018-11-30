Zambian Referee Gladys Lengwe to Officiate Women Africa Cup Final

Top FIFA referee Gladys Lengwe has scored another milestone by being appointed to officiate the final match of the 2018 Africa Women Championship between Nigeria and South Africa.
Lengwe who has been making great strides in her career already has a FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup and U20 Women’s FIFA World Cup under her belt.
The Zambian referee is also tipped to be part of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.
Lengwe adds to the colourful achievements of Zambian whistle-men in the global game with Janny Sikazwe having been part of the 2018 Men’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
She will be assisted by Lidwine Pelagie of Madagascar and Bernadettar Kwimbira from Malawi as first and second assistants.
The fourth official will be Thioune Fatou from Senegal.
Defending champions Nigeria will go head-to-head with South Africa on Saturday at the Accra Stadium in the final match of the 2018 Africa Women Championship.
(Source: FAZ Facebook Page)
11 Comments
Marker
Congratulations Gladys be strong let no one derail you,the world is watching you I don’t want you to fall victim like nanny.
Marker
Congratulations Gladys be strong let no one derail you,the world is watching you I don’t want you to fall victim like Janny.
mu queen
What a great achievement I saute you mama for putting Zambia on the world map go mama go we are behind you
KAMBWILI
Gladys Lengwe
Gerady Mubanga
Congratulations Gradys we are very proud of you and be disappointed us Janny Sikazwe
Muntu mufunelo
Mmmmm but some pipo aiii ,u were busy congratulating Mr sikazwe when everything was OK but are now talking bad things about him just because he made a simple mistake…….., are u 100% correct in everything u do ???
FGM
Zambia needs such hard working nationals. Never allow corruption to catch you also. Be strong and focused.
Logan Ngonga
Go head u putting Zambia on de map
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Congratulations mom
William chofwe
Congratulations my sister