KABILA’S TEAM DENIES OPPOSITION LEADER MARTIN FAYULU’S JET LANDING RIGHTS

.. DRC Opposition Cry Foul Over Attempts By Government Operatives To Cripple Campaign

The opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo have raised issue with attempts by the ruling party to block Martin Fayulu’s jet for campaigns from landing in the country.

Representative of the opposition common candidate Nono Nandla says the attempt to deny Fayulu’s plane was provocative as it was aimed at frustrating the opposition.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

November 30th, 2018

MEDIA STATEMENT

UNEVEN CAMPAIGN GROUND IN THE DRC ELECTION

As the DR Congo anxiously looks forward to the elections on December 23, 2018, we are faced with the reality that the ground rules to campaign are unfavourable to those challenging the incumbent’s ruling party’s candidate, Emmanuel Shadary.

For about a week now, our candidate Mr. Martin Fayulu – the people’s common candidate – and his team have been grounded from reaching out to the masses, thanks to machinations aimed at frustrating the wind of change evident across the country.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have declined to issue landing rights to the plane that Mr. Fayulu is due to use on the trail to reach out to all the corners of our vast country. Practically speaking, DR Congo is such a huge country and with less than a month remaining to the polls, one cannot reach all the corners of the country without the use of an aero plane.

This is unacceptable when the government is putting up a farce of an alleged free and fair election.

It’s against this background that we appeal to the government of President Joseph Kabila not to stretch the patience of the people of the DR Congo further.

In the same vein, we reach out to the international community to take a keen interest in the unfair campaigns applied by President Kabila in a bid to give their candidate an unfair advantage against his competitors.

We are left with three weeks before the polls and there is

no justifiable reason to deny Mr. Fayulu his democratic right to take his message of reconstruction to all parts of Congo.

Any such attempts are a clear attempt to provoke the people of DR Congo to reject the results of the polls and plunge the country into chaos.

Our hope is President Kabila and his government put the interest of Congolese citizens first by levelling the campaign field.

Signed

DRC Opposition Common Candidate

Campaign Team

Contact: Nono Nlandu

Email: nononlandu@gmail.com