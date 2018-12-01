Ncheka Head teacher Charged with Negligence over Stolen Exam Scripts

The Ministry of Education in Eastern Province has charged the Head Teacher and his deputy at Ncheka Primary School in Mambwe District for negligence over the stolen grade examination scripts.

This follows an incident, where grade nine written examination scripts were stolen from the strong room at the school.

Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe said the two teachers have been charged administratively for the level of negligence and for not being in school for one week when exam papers were in school.

Lingambe said it was unfortunate that all Grade nine written scripts were stolen except one pack of the paper which the pupils wrote on Monday.

He says the scripts that went missing were for the 42 candidates.

Lingambe who described the incident as “sabotage” said his ministry is waiting for the police to conclude their investigation.

He says the major appeal his office has made to the police, the school administration and the community around the school is that the written scripts must be recovered in order to help innocent pupils.

Lingambe further said in case the written scripts would not be recovered, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education will give direction.