Phoney Neighbourhood Officer Nabbed for Stealing

Police in Kitwe have arrested a man whose names have been withheld for allegedly masquerading as a member of the Community Crime Prevention Unit in Chamboli Township.

Provincial Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said in an interview that the suspect was arrested after a mob beat him up for allegedly attempting to rob a member of the public in Mulenga Township.

Katanga said the suspect who has been found with other five cases has been behind a spate of robberies in Chamboli, Mulenga and Luangwa Townships while purporting to be a member of the Community Crime Prevention Unit.

She stated that due to injuries suffered after the mob descended on him following his attempts to steal, the suspect is nursing injuries at Kitwe Teaching Hospital but under police guard.

Katanga said the suspect will be formally charged soon.

“The suspect sustained cuts on the body after being beaten and is currently admitted to Kitwe teaching Hospital. He is believed to be behind a spate of robberies and attacks on residents of Mulenga, Luangwa and Chamboli Township purporting that he is a CCPU officer and was found with a walk talkie radio and an iron bar. So far there are other five cases against him and police are guarding him,” Katanga said.