Trial for ZAFFICO Rioters Commences

Trial for the residents that rioted and damaged shops in Kitwe’s Chimwemwe and Kawama Townships has started before the Kitwe Magistrate Court.

And a 21 year old witness has narrated to the Kitwe Magistrate Court how residents looted and damaged the shops on the material day.

This is in a matter in which over 100 Kitwe residents are charged with two counts of rioting and damaging of buildings contrary to the Laws of Zambia

Particulars of the offense are that on November 5, 2018, in Kitwe, jointly and whilst acting together took part in a riot by breaching peace.

In count two, allegations are that on November 5, this year, in Kitwe, being riotously assembled, damaged King Mei Supermarket, the property of Guy Kalumba.

When the matter came up for trial, Victor Mwindula of Chamboli Township, shopkeeper testified before Chief Resident Magistrate Yvonne Nalomba that while he was asked to keep vigil of the shop, a mob challenged police with stones and broke windows with intent to loot.

Mwindula told the court that he had been instructed by his employer to man the shop in case rioters decided to break into the supermarket.

He explained that police officers onsite dispersed the rioters from the road who later remobilized themselves and walked towards the shop.

Mwindula said the rioters threw stones at the windows and doors of Xinmei supermarket and forced their way in getting away with goods such as mattresses, pots, dishes, bicycles and Plasma TVs.

The matter has since been adjourned to December 10th, and 11th for continued trial.