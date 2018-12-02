Iron Lady Inspector Cecilia Kabube Leads Zambian Mission in Somalia

Zambia’s African Mission in Somalia (AMISON) representative Chief Inspector Cecilia Kabube says Zambians should value peace as war has a devastating effect on the general citizenry.
Inspector Kabube led a night patrol in Mogadishu whee journalists were also taken on a familiarization of the security situation in Somalia.
Her platoon comprise forces from Somalia, Ghana,Seire Leone ,Kenya among others.
The journalists are in Somalia on a six day assignment to get an appreciation of the war situation in Somalia.
Inspector Kabube shed light on the terror acts of the world infamous El Shabab group that inducts child soldiers.
“The situation is bad here, you can’t trust anyone ,some individuals even masquerade as police officers and kill innocent people .These terrorists have similar protected vehicles like ours locally known as the Mambas so it is difficult to trust anyone we don’t trust police officers and they also don’t trust us unless the ones that we have worked with on a regular basis”, She had said.
Inspector Kabube is the team leader for Side Four group whose mandate is mentoring, advising ,reporting and following up on the activities of Somali Police on their professional standards and Human rights obligations.
She has been in Mogadishu for more than one year.
“What keeps us going is prayer which is a norm for officers to commit themselves in before and after their operations as death is a normal thing , no place here in Mogadishu is safe as safety here is compromised, guns can be fired at any time while bombs can also blast at any given time,” Kabube said.
“People here don’t fear death,a bomb may blast, kills people and others will continue with their activities at times even run to where a bomb has blasts.”
However Inspector Kabube has revealed that from the time she joined the mission there has been no record of a Zambian Police officer who died from the bomb blasts or gun shots.
A total of 31 Zambian Police personnel are attached to the Somalia African Mission in Mogadishu and of the number 20 are male while 11 are female.
These Zambian contingents live in AMISON safe zones were no individual is allowed to move after 22:00 hours at night expect for officers who are on night patrols.
And during the night patrol journalists who were dressed in protective body colts or body arm with protective head gears and under the protection of the officers who transported them to General Kaye and old parliament building to witness the night life in Mogadishu.
3 Comments
Daniel BWALYA
Hard Working people Who don’t Fear Death
jmb
Comment Thankyou inspector and the whole contigent for keeping peace in somalia.
Distinguished professional , former Zambia Police Detective
This is great, I wish her the best and God’s guidance and protection to compete her assignment in good health. This should shame local Police officer who have never been on a peacekeeping assignement, lawyers and some members of the judiciary who mob others when they come back from abroad and conspire to steal whatever they have lust for. It’s very shameful and unaceptable what they mobbed me for for envy of what they have no capacity of even understanding. President ECL must tame those bandits and tell them them we shall not relent in drugging them to account for their shameful crimes . War mongers must desist from mongering and stealing inhumanely from a woman is just as shameful as stealing from your own mother who gave birth to you. As a female Diplomat myself and having been through thin and thick, I am sickened to be mobbed and pillaged by lawyers in abuse of the judicial process and I demand appropriate accountability and change.