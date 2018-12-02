Medics Discover More Needles in 3-Year Old Boy

AUTHORITIES at Chipata Central have stated that advanced medical investigations have revealed that a three year old boy of Mchini Compound who was found with 36 needles in his body last month had in fact 44 needles and wires embedded in different parts of his body.
Head of surgery and clinical care Donald Kasuma said the boy underwent a second Computer Tomography scan where it was discovered that some of the objects were standing next to each other and could not be seen earlier.
Dr Kasuma said the boy who was admitted to the facility last month is still under observation adding that his condition was stable.
He said a total of 25 needles were removed last month indicating that the doctors are still monitoring his condition until he can undergo another surgery and anaesthesia before the rest of the needles can be removed.
Dr Kasuma noted that the patient was too weak to undergo a prolonged surgical intervention last month.
He said the boy was admitted for severe malaria last month but it was later discovered that he had needles embedded in his body.
Dr Kasuma said the rehabilitation path of the boy was promising as he was able to walk on his own and eat with ease.
9 Comments
Enos Kalulu
What’s the source of the needles?
Mmjeremiah
But how did the needles enter the miserable boy’s body? Disclose.
Prince
The boy needs prayers only
Prince
The boy is going through a spiritual battle demons are the ones that entered into his body with needles it’s the spirit of witchcraft and those needles entered by command of words by demons .the boy must not go under surgical reason very simple ,Satan wants the boy to destroyed using surgical because what the doctors are dealing with is not physical but spiritual this you must understand . here is my advise take Anointing oil pray for it and give the boy to drink and then pray for him he will vomit the needles just command the needles come out of his body blood of Jesus Christ .
Who Cares
God Heal This Child
Enos Kalulu
God is great you will be alright soon. Wish you quick recovery.
Henry
There is black magic involved hence the need to pray for the boy.may the Almighty God come to the aid of this poor innocent boy.
GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE
Real magic!
Wishing him a quick recovery.
Patriotic citizen
Honestly speaking, how did the needles find themselves in the body of the helpless child? It sounds magical, wishing the baby a quick recovery. God help us!