Medics Discover More Needles in 3-Year Old Boy

AUTHORITIES at Chipata Central have stated that advanced medical investigations have revealed that a three year old boy of Mchini Compound who was found with 36 needles in his body last month had in fact 44 needles and wires embedded in different parts of his body.

Head of surgery and clinical care Donald Kasuma said the boy underwent a second Computer Tomography scan where it was discovered that some of the objects were standing next to each other and could not be seen earlier.

Dr Kasuma said the boy who was admitted to the facility last month is still under observation adding that his condition was stable.

He said a total of 25 needles were removed last month indicating that the doctors are still monitoring his condition until he can undergo another surgery and anaesthesia before the rest of the needles can be removed.

Dr Kasuma noted that the patient was too weak to undergo a prolonged surgical intervention last month.

He said the boy was admitted for severe malaria last month but it was later discovered that he had needles embedded in his body.

Dr Kasuma said the rehabilitation path of the boy was promising as he was able to walk on his own and eat with ease.