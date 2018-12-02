FULL STATEMENT

Lusaka 1st December, 2 018-I wish to appraise the members of the public that the Police in Lusaka has made headways into the Aggravated Robbery which occurred on 25th November, 2018 at 05:00hrs at Europa casino along Kafue road in Lusaka and another Aggravated Robbery that took place on 1st November, 2018 at 01 00 hours at Lake Petroleum Filling Station along Great North Road, Lusaka.

To this effect the Police apprehended two suspects whose names have been withheld who led to the recoveries of the following:

1.Two motor vehicles Toyota Mark X grey in colour registration number BAE 3056 and a Mitsubishi junior Pajero registration number ALX 7205 which criminals attempted to change the colour.

2.Two short guns(Pump Action) with no rounds of ammunition (one from Europa and the other one from Lake Petroleum)

3.A set of brown sofa

4.Double Chest fridge

5.Electrical Stove

6.Music System

7.Two Fridges

8.Dinner Set

9.Yamaha Keyboard

10.Fan

11.Two gas cylinders

12.Two Plasma televisions.

13.Two Carpets

14.One Bicycle

15.Cash ZMK 149,500=00 and USD 3,100 ( Stolen from Europa Casino)

16.Two Speakers

17.One Mattress

18.One Genset

19.Two Masks which the criminals wore during the Aggravated Robberies

20.Eighty (80) pockets of cement.

I wish to appeal to the general public at large to cooperate with the Police as we continue with these investigations.

We will not be swayed by destructors publishing false hood such as an article “POLICE NAB MAKENI CASINO ROBBERS ,BUT POLICE BOSSES STEAL THE RECOVERED MONEY” that appeared on the Zambian Watchdog on 30th November ,2018 in getting to the logical conclusion of this matter .I have since instructed all officers under Lusaka Division to deal decisively with all criminal elements during and after the festival season.

Mr Nelson Phiri

PROVINCIAL POLICE COMMISSIONER – LUSAKA