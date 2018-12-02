  1. Home
Sport

Zambia U20 Down Malawi in Cosafa Opener

The Zambia Under-20 National Team has started the 2018 Cosafa championship on a brighter note with a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Malawi.

A brace from second half substitute Prince Mumba gave the junior Chipolopolo a head start in Group A before their second match on Thursday against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Nkana Stadium.

After a dreary first half Zambian coach Charles Bwale shuffled his side introducing Mwiya Malumo for the injured Lameck Banda, Albert Mwiinde for Prince Mumba and Chanda Mukuka came on for Albert Kangwanda with the changes injecting life in the Zambian side.

Mukuka provided a neat pass to Mwiya who laid the bal for Mumba to open the score in the 65th minute.

Mumba added his second in the 85th minute after being set up by skipper Edward Chilufya.

On Monday defending champions South Africa will face Mauritius at 15:00 hours at Nkana Stadium with Zimbabwe playing Botswana at the same venue in a 12:00 hours kickoff.

16 Comments

  1. FWAYO TEMBO

    Aba bafana sibanyenga bakazi that’s why they run not ba chimbolombolo atase Sven MUNYELO YAKO

    Reply

  2. Martin mwenda Mupeta

    Nice game guy I see you

    Reply

  3. TRIPLE B BENSON

    Nice game

    Reply

  4. Kamata

    Why aren’t these nonsense comments blocked kansi?

    Reply

  5. Marcus jr

    kept up Guy’s

    Reply

  6. Kasama resident

    Edward chilufya skipper for U 20 welcome back from Sweden, am proud of you and wishing you all the best

    Reply

  7. Kasama resident

  8. Reagan mwape

    Kings kangwa my boy welcome back to your country Zambia,viva Zambia viva

    Reply

  9. Norex

    Well done young chipolopolo boys

    Reply

  10. Mundia Nyambe

    VIVA ZED

    Reply

  11. medrick mukanzu

    keep it up guyz

    Reply

  12. Naphitally Phiri

    That’s fabulous young chipolopolo keep it up

    Reply

  13. spax chip chipeta

    Comment nic young boy not ba mollies big chipolopolo

    Reply

  14. spax chip chipeta

    well done guyz dat good keep it up try nezt gam win just win all god blessings yu guyzzzz with hiz two hands thanks 4 mek our country win not big chipolopolo lose ,ladiez lose naimwe muluze no try like liver pool panick mutima owina not oluza guyz khalani namutima umene uyu.

    Reply

  15. I see

    conglomerations guys

    Reply

