Zambia U20 Down Malawi in Cosafa Opener

The Zambia Under-20 National Team has started the 2018 Cosafa championship on a brighter note with a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Malawi.

A brace from second half substitute Prince Mumba gave the junior Chipolopolo a head start in Group A before their second match on Thursday against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Nkana Stadium.

After a dreary first half Zambian coach Charles Bwale shuffled his side introducing Mwiya Malumo for the injured Lameck Banda, Albert Mwiinde for Prince Mumba and Chanda Mukuka came on for Albert Kangwanda with the changes injecting life in the Zambian side.

Mukuka provided a neat pass to Mwiya who laid the bal for Mumba to open the score in the 65th minute.

Mumba added his second in the 85th minute after being set up by skipper Edward Chilufya.

On Monday defending champions South Africa will face Mauritius at 15:00 hours at Nkana Stadium with Zimbabwe playing Botswana at the same venue in a 12:00 hours kickoff.