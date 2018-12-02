Zambia U20 Down Malawi in Cosafa Opener

The Zambia Under-20 National Team has started the 2018 Cosafa championship on a brighter note with a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Malawi.
A brace from second half substitute Prince Mumba gave the junior Chipolopolo a head start in Group A before their second match on Thursday against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Nkana Stadium.
After a dreary first half Zambian coach Charles Bwale shuffled his side introducing Mwiya Malumo for the injured Lameck Banda, Albert Mwiinde for Prince Mumba and Chanda Mukuka came on for Albert Kangwanda with the changes injecting life in the Zambian side.
Mukuka provided a neat pass to Mwiya who laid the bal for Mumba to open the score in the 65th minute.
Mumba added his second in the 85th minute after being set up by skipper Edward Chilufya.
On Monday defending champions South Africa will face Mauritius at 15:00 hours at Nkana Stadium with Zimbabwe playing Botswana at the same venue in a 12:00 hours kickoff.
16 Comments
FWAYO TEMBO
Aba bafana sibanyenga bakazi that’s why they run not ba chimbolombolo atase Sven MUNYELO YAKO
Bk
If you don’t have what to comment keep quiet
Martin mwenda Mupeta
Nice game guy I see you
TRIPLE B BENSON
Nice game
Kamata
Why aren’t these nonsense comments blocked kansi?
Marcus jr
kept up Guy’s
Kasama resident
Edward chilufya skipper for U 20 welcome back from Sweden, am proud of you and wishing you all the best
Kasama resident
Edward chilufya skipper for U 20 welcome back from Sweden, am proud of you and wishing you all the best
Reagan mwape
Kings kangwa my boy welcome back to your country Zambia,viva Zambia viva
Norex
Well done young chipolopolo boys
Mundia Nyambe
VIVA ZED
medrick mukanzu
keep it up guyz
Naphitally Phiri
That’s fabulous young chipolopolo keep it up
spax chip chipeta
Comment nic young boy not ba mollies big chipolopolo
spax chip chipeta
well done guyz dat good keep it up try nezt gam win just win all god blessings yu guyzzzz with hiz two hands thanks 4 mek our country win not big chipolopolo lose ,ladiez lose naimwe muluze no try like liver pool panick mutima owina not oluza guyz khalani namutima umene uyu.
I see
conglomerations guys