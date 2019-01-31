State Re-Opens K2 Million Theft Case by 2 Lawyers

The state have taken back the matter to the subordinate court in which two lawyers and a former accounts manager at LAICO Zambia Limited were acquitted for theft of K2 million.

Justice Sharon Newa dismissed the application by the state on account that the action they sought did not conform to the provisions of section 341 and 350 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The state wanted an opinion on the matter involving two lawyers Jeah Madaika and Mwila Chibiliti who were jointly charged with former accounts manager at LAICO-Zambia Clement Wonani for theft of K2 million but were acquitted by the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

In dismissing the state’s case Justice Newa directed that the case be taken back to the Subordinate Court for amendment of the questions on the opinion they sought from the court.

The state was given seven days to amend their questions so that they reflect that they are being made pursuant to the court’s findings either by being erroneous on points of law or being in excess of jurisdiction.

The state has since made an amendment pursuant to section 347 of the Criminal Procedural code which they have filed before the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

The state is contending that the Magistrate erred at law when he delved into analysing issues of new and old management and company law procedures which is beyond his jurisdiction abandoning the offence of theft in his ruling.

In acquitting them Magistrate Malumani said Madaika and Chibiliti were being paid money for legal services they had offered to LAICO-Zambia.

The court said at the time when Wonani directed the moving of the K2 million from LAICO-Zambia accounts to J & M Advocates, he was still an employee of the company and there was a letter to that effect which the police did not tender in court because they knew that it would work to the advantage of the accused.

Magistrate Malumani said since Wonani was finance manager at LAICO-Zambia at the time, he had the right to direct for the movement of money from the company account for purposes of paying the lawyers for their services.

And magistrate Malumani said the Zambia police who investigated the matter had no jurisdiction in an issue bordering on corporate management.

He also said Madaika, Chibiliti and Wonani had no intentions to permanently deprive LAICO-Zambia of its money because they had worked for it and were entitled to payment.