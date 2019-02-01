3 More Nabbed in Ministry of Education Plunder

Three more suspects in the Ministry of Education in Lusaka have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission for money laundering activities involving an additional K3 million bring the six the number of people arrested in the scandal.

This follows the arrest of three civil servants made on Monday, 28th January, 2019 identified as Lawrence Bwalya Phiri, 46, an accountant of Civic Centre area in Lusaka, Eliya Mwale, 41, of house number 238, Chamba Valley and Vengi Sinda, 58, a standards officer residing in Olympia Teachers’ Compound for money laundering activities involving K2.7 million.

The suspects have been charged together with three other civil servants identified as Moses Thole, 41, an assistant accountant of Meanwood, Noel Mulopa, 52, an Assistant Director residing in Kabangwe area and Ericho Nshikokola, 51, an accountant of Libala Stage three in Lusaka.

Particulars of the offence are that Moses Thole jointly and whilst acting together with the five named suspects and other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2014 and 31st December, 2015 did fraudulently raise eleven (11) cheques amounting to a total of K3, 015,454.64 in the name of Moses Thole.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa KATONGO said in a statement that the suspects further presented the said cheques to cashiers at a named bank claiming payments on the Ministry of General Education account and did engage in money laundering by purchasing properties which include motor vehicles and houses.

Meanwhile, the Commission has additionally charged four of the suspects and one other person identified as Bbeembe Lapaana Jere, 42, an accountant of Libala in Lusaka for money laundering activities involving K 813, 791 by raising cheques in the name of Lawrence Bwalya Phiri and later engaging in money laundering by purchasing properties which include motor vehicles and houses.

The suspects have been charged with forgery, uttering false documents, obtaining goods by false pretences, theft by public servant, fraudulent false accounting and money laundering, contrary to the laws of Zambia. The suspects have since been released on Police bond and are expected to appear in court soon.