75-Year Old Senga Hill Man Murdered for Suspected Witchcraft

A 75 year old man in Senga Hill District, Northern Province has been murdered by unknown people on allegations of practicing witchcraft.

The deceased who has been identified as Godfrey Sichilima, 75, of Chief Nsokolo’s area was murdered on Tuesday on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

Sichilima was murdered by people who used fists and other objects after they accused him of being a wizard.

The suspects are on the run with police launching a manhunt.

Northern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Edwin Bwanga who confirmed the incident said that police have since launched a manhunt to bring the suspects to book.

“Yes we did receive such a report in which a 75 year old man was murdered on suspicions of practicing witchcraft. This incident happened on 29th January, 2019 around 16:00 hours. Police are yet to make any arrests but a manhunt has been launched and we are appealing to members of the public to report to us what would lead to the arrest of these suspects who are on the run,” he said.