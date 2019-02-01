Floods Ravage Kasama Hospital

Heavy Rains in Kasama District have left a trail of disaster with part of the hospital submerged with water.
Kasama District Hospital was left partially paralysed as some employees waded through the wards and offices to perform their duties.
Some employees and patients were left with no choice but to leave the premises as the heavy rains soaked away part of the building.
Flooding has been attributed to a poor drainage system in the district with many residents laying the blame on the council.
Kasama Municipal Council Public Relations Manager Caroline Simumba declined to comment.
8 Comments
Gift Muzandu
Too bad
Muzo
Mmmmmmm too bad infact we shud blame the council nga pali Noah chali shani.
Muzo
I mean we shud not blame them.
Rodwell chiluba
To bad ba kasama zoona
evans mukupa
To bad to our land, ba council wre ar u?
Jaguar
😀 😀 POOR PLANNINGS
Man Jay
Wow that’s sad news indeed.I think the Kasama town council shud address the issue of proper drainage system in the district imagine the hospital been flooded like that Wanti more ku MA residential areas nama roads huh! Kaya
Trevor Pambwe
Lesson