Floods Ravage Kasama Hospital

Heavy Rains in Kasama District have left a trail of disaster with part of the hospital submerged with water.

Kasama District Hospital was left partially paralysed as some employees waded through the wards and offices to perform their duties.

Some employees and patients were left with no choice but to leave the premises as the heavy rains soaked away part of the building.

Flooding has been attributed to a poor drainage system in the district with many residents laying the blame on the council.

Kasama Municipal Council Public Relations Manager Caroline Simumba declined to comment.