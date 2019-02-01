Kafue Lechwe Rapidly Declining

The Kafue Lechwe faces extinction after having recorded a 5, 000 decline rate in three years.

According to a 2018 preliminary report 2018 the Kafue Lechwe population count on the Kafue flats has been on a rapid decline raising concern among animal rights activists.

Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe said surveys conducted by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) with the support of World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) and International Crane Foundation (ICF) showed that the Lechwe population that stood at 28,711 in 2015 now stands at 23,306 animals

The aim of the survey that was carried out in the second week of November 2018 was meant to determine the status of large herbivores especially the Kafue Lechwe, and also some water bird species particularly the Wattled Cranes in the Lochnivar and Blue Lagoon National Park as well as the Kafue game management area.

The survey carried a total area of 5,615 encompassing the two National Parks.

Meanwhile, the report on the 2018 count of the common Hippo on the Luangwa River reveals a decline of about 800 Hippos from the previous count.

The report indicates that the current population stands at 12,498 Hippotami on a river stretch of 270km.

This is however, still above the river’s carrying capacity.

The total number of the Hippos counted comprises of 331 schools and 116 solitary animals.