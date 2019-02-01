Luanshya Mayor Offers to Shelter Residents whose Houses were Washed Away

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has offered to rebuild houses for seven families whose houses collapsed due to heavy rains.

Chanda visited the affected families in Roan Pamachurch in Lumumba ward where he got a first-hand account of the disaster that had left the families homeless.

“This is a disaster and as your Mayor and servant I will do my best to see that you our people are helped. So I will help with cement, and bricks so that we help you come up with temporary shelter. This is a disaster! It is a serious disaster. Our people need help,” Chanda said.

“We are in the rain season, and such disasters happen. But what is important is to ensure that we give help as quickly as possible, before we start to look for alternative ways of addressing this crisis.”

Chanda donated some money to the affected families to share and buy some food staffs as they await for the team from the council and disaster management and mitigation unit to assess the impact of the disaster.

And one of the victims Bridget Chimbala thanked the mayor for his gesture and generosity.