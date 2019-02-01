Mushimba Kickstarts Fish Pond Empowerment Project for Constituents

Kankoyo Member of Parliament Brian Mushimba’s fish empowerment project for the constituents has kicked off with eight of the 24 fish ponds recently constructed in Mufulira District stocked with 5, 000 fingerlings per fish pond.

Mushimba has shrugged off his recent brush with a roda traffic accident to get back to work in his constituency where he is overseeing the fishpond project.

He said that eight fish ponds in Kankoyo Constituency have been stocked with 5,000 fingerlings each to roll out the pilot project.

“We stocked our fish ponds in Kankoyo with fish, 5,000 fingerlings per pond. We are piloting with 8 fish ponds before we completely roll out to all the other ponds later,” he said.

Mushimba said the initiative is aimed at empowering the community through job creation, raising community nutritional value and raising capital from the proceeds to channel into other women and youth empowerment programs and make a difference in Kankoyo.