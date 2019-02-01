Pres. Lungu Assigns High Level Panel to Mining Indaba

Pretoria- Sunday 2nd February 2019
To explain recent changes made to the tax and mining policies, President Edgar Lungu has sent a high level delegation to Africa’s biggest Mining Indaba.
The three-day Mining Indaba kicks off on Monday 4th February 2019 and draws key stakeholders in the sector such as policy makers, financial investors, bankers, lawyers, public policy makers, business and mine executives and junior miners gather to review progress made and plan for future investments.
Minister of Finance, Hon Margaret Mwanakatwe and her counterpart, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Hon. Richard Musukwa are leading a high-level delegation to the Conference taking place in Capetown, South Africa.
Zambia’s recent changes to the tax and mining policies have attracted global attention with Mines operating in the country making strategic restructuring and reviewing production in-put costs to respond and reflect to the new Tax changes.
Others in the delegation include Copperbelt Provincial Minister Hon Mwakalombe, North Western Provincial Minister Hon. Nathaniel Mubukwanu, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Financial matters, Mr. Christopher Mvunga, State House Special Assistants for Legal Affairs, Economics and Press; Mr.Lukangaba Sukwana, Mr Hibeena Mwiinga and Mr. Amos Chanda respectively.
Delegates from the private sector such as veteran mine administrator, manager, and former ZCCM Chief, Mr. Francis Kaunda and Economic Association of Zambia, (EAZ) President, Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka will also be in Capetown.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba stated that it was imperative that Zambia makes its case internationally as Zambia has been a victim of concocted and concerted negative reports.
He said Zambia remained an attractive investment destination but the country was keen to ensure that it promoted national interest and derived local benefits from such investments.
He said the country has Cobalt, one of the battery metals that has attracted world-wide renewed interest because of the battery technology required to run electric cars and electronic products in general
And Mr. Mwamba said the delegation leaders will various bilateral meetings that included giving traction to signed agreements between Zambia and South Africa in the rail sector, a key driver to the mining sector.
He said to this effect, Transnet and Zambia Railways will hold bilateral meetings to action the signed agreements between the two countries.
The 25th Anniversary Mining Indaba has attracted investors, and mining executives from across the globe.
The Forum will be opened by His Excellency President, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, Republic of South Africa joined by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.
It has also attracted over 35 Ministers from across Africa.
