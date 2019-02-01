Prophet Bushiri Arrested for Fraud by SA Police

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) and Shepherd Bushiri Ministries International.
Image: FACEBOOK via Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries
Shepherd Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, has been arrested.
The church’s External Relations Manager, Maynard Manyowa posted a statement on Bushiri’s official Facebook account informing congregants of the arrest.
According to the post, Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested at the Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg this morning.
The post claims that Bushiri is facing charges of fraud and money laundering.
Last year Sowetan’s sister paper, Sunday World, reported that the police’s elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, was investigating charismatic prophet Shepherd Bushiri for money laundering after members of the church leadership claimed he was sending an estimated R15-million a month to Malawi, his country of birth.
The money was allegedly transported out of South Africa in Bushiri’s private jet and other vehicles.
This week Bushiri appeared before the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (the CRL Rights Commission) to explain the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three women who were killed during a stampede at the church in December 2018.
The commission recommended that the church find a suitable venue to accommodate its congregants following a report by the Tshwane municipality that the church premises did not comply with safety regulations.
(Sowetan Live)
34 Comments
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Ka prophet ka boza kaonekela.Money laundering ‘ma of God’ tuleya kwisa nechalo ichi?
Umwana wamano
Tukabeshibila kufisabo
Solomon
It’s Tym For The Fruits To Start Ripe
Q cent
Only God knows
yoyo
Dad and mom
KANYINI
he busted my cunt can’t walk properly kikikikiki
BUSHIRI
iwe ka GBM nizapempela mapolo yako yazavimba kikikikiki
mulobezi
Stupid pipo lyk u have nothing 2 offer 2 this clobal village,BT only opt 2 insult even wen given genuine data.devil,s son
Masauso
Mbala zikuluzikulu
Yamustraight mungaila
Isaiah 8:20
Hunter Shilesa
He sends R15m a month in his private jet and other vehicles ??? And after offloading his 15m in Malawi, where is he going to keep it? At home? That case is fake. These sa hawks have nothing better to do? Since he sends R15m every monthend they should have just caught him red handed at the airport or at the border when he is driving to malawi. Rather arrest bushuri based merely on speculation.
K H Mukuma
Imwe Bafyatile Fuck You! Dnt U Knw That Am A Devil Of Lucifie,mabolo Yanu
Buchili M K
Imwe Bafyatile Fuck You! Dnt U Knw That Am A Devil Of Lucifie,mabolo Yanu
Remmy m
Jeremiah .Isaiah, Micaiah, Daniel to name but a few. These were all arrested by civil authorities for trumped up charges. TB Joshua Was arrested for drug trafficking. God will vindicate Major 1
Unveiling Scretes
This is not the temptation, nika kawalafye its a real story,,, his followers should also be arrested bcoz they are so blind… Go deeper Zambia Reports
Ras'vatra
Major one kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk😛😛😛😛😛😛😛😛😛😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
kelly
Judge not.only God knows
Uncle Lee
This kasang’omba is crook,but for my own observations i think SA must deport this ng’anga to Malawi where he came from
HH
iye bamanga munzanga ahh how will I win 2021 elections which he said I will scoop maweeeeeeeeee
Patrick Mwale
God help us know the truth!
Dorothy Kahinga
Which fraud? Leave our prophet alone. His he worker for him to commit fraud. You can just understand that a black young man can be rich and stable preaching the word of God. Just Jealous of him cannot understand why his church keep on growing. Stop destroying his name you demons
Prophet Shepherd Bushili
Dorothy kahinga my child stop supporting me, for iam a true devil
KALIMINA
Don’t take things harshly, mind the way you talk (comment) cause it can be true or false that he involved in those alleged activities.
Just wait patiently and see cause the falce prophets exist and the real ones are there too
KALIMINA EVERSON. S
ke
Are you one of bushiri
Yes
Yes
Itx uno dougizo jr
Yes
I know
God have mercy to your servant
why not
There is time 4everything
Nalolo Boy BlackBull
Well done the SA police, that’s what we want in Zambia. We want police to clear them.
MARTINO
Let He that created thee intervene in this matter,if our master Christ,was persecuted,fought,accused n arrested even killed what more then will they do to His followers may God arise and fight for you mama and papa.
ke
Martino unveil what bush ili has put in your mind he is not a prophet but he is a profit
Xerxes
Aonekela😂😂😂😂
teezon
Major 1
Itx uno dougizo jr
Let’s us remain calm, don’t Rush