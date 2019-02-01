  1. Home
Prophet Bushiri Arrested for Fraud by SA Police

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) and Shepherd Bushiri Ministries International.

Image: FACEBOOK via Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries

Shepherd Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, has been arrested.

The church’s External Relations Manager, Maynard Manyowa posted a statement on Bushiri’s official Facebook account informing congregants of the arrest.

According to the post, Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested at the Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg this morning.

The post claims that Bushiri is facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

Last year Sowetan’s sister paper, Sunday World, reported that the police’s elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, was investigating charismatic prophet Shepherd Bushiri for money laundering after members of the church leadership claimed he was sending an estimated R15-million a month to Malawi, his country of birth.

The money was allegedly transported out of South Africa in Bushiri’s private jet and other vehicles.

This week Bushiri appeared before the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (the CRL Rights Commission) to explain the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three women who were killed during a stampede at the church in December 2018.

The commission recommended that the church find a suitable venue to accommodate its congregants following a report by the Tshwane municipality that the church premises did not comply with safety regulations.

 

(Sowetan Live)

34 Comments

  1. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya

    Ka prophet ka boza kaonekela.Money laundering ‘ma of God’ tuleya kwisa nechalo ichi?

    Reply

  2. Umwana wamano

    Tukabeshibila kufisabo

    Reply

  3. Solomon

    It’s Tym For The Fruits To Start Ripe

    Reply

  4. Q cent

    Only God knows

    Reply

  5. KANYINI

    he busted my cunt can’t walk properly kikikikiki

    Reply

  6. BUSHIRI

    iwe ka GBM nizapempela mapolo yako yazavimba kikikikiki

    Reply

    • mulobezi

      Stupid pipo lyk u have nothing 2 offer 2 this clobal village,BT only opt 2 insult even wen given genuine data.devil,s son

      Reply

  7. Masauso

    Mbala zikuluzikulu

    Reply

  8. Yamustraight mungaila

    Isaiah 8:20

    Reply

  9. Hunter Shilesa

    He sends R15m a month in his private jet and other vehicles ??? And after offloading his 15m in Malawi, where is he going to keep it? At home? That case is fake. These sa hawks have nothing better to do? Since he sends R15m every monthend they should have just caught him red handed at the airport or at the border when he is driving to malawi. Rather arrest bushuri based merely on speculation.

    Reply

  10. K H Mukuma

    Imwe Bafyatile Fuck You! Dnt U Knw That Am A Devil Of Lucifie,mabolo Yanu

    Reply

  11. Buchili M K

    Imwe Bafyatile Fuck You! Dnt U Knw That Am A Devil Of Lucifie,mabolo Yanu

    Reply

  12. Remmy m

    Jeremiah .Isaiah, Micaiah, Daniel to name but a few. These were all arrested by civil authorities for trumped up charges. TB Joshua Was arrested for drug trafficking. God will vindicate Major 1

    Reply

  13. Unveiling Scretes

    This is not the temptation, nika kawalafye its a real story,,, his followers should also be arrested bcoz they are so blind… Go deeper Zambia Reports

    Reply

  14. Ras'vatra

    Major one kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk😛😛😛😛😛😛😛😛😛😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅

    Reply

  15. kelly

    Judge not.only God knows

    Reply

  16. Uncle Lee

    This kasang’omba is crook,but for my own observations i think SA must deport this ng’anga to Malawi where he came from

    Reply

  17. HH

    iye bamanga munzanga ahh how will I win 2021 elections which he said I will scoop maweeeeeeeeee

    Reply

  18. Patrick Mwale

    God help us know the truth!

    Reply

  19. Dorothy Kahinga

    Which fraud? Leave our prophet alone. His he worker for him to commit fraud. You can just understand that a black young man can be rich and stable preaching the word of God. Just Jealous of him cannot understand why his church keep on growing. Stop destroying his name you demons

    Reply

    • Prophet Shepherd Bushili

      Dorothy kahinga my child stop supporting me, for iam a true devil

      Reply

  20. KALIMINA

    Don’t take things harshly, mind the way you talk (comment) cause it can be true or false that he involved in those alleged activities.
    Just wait patiently and see cause the falce prophets exist and the real ones are there too

    KALIMINA EVERSON. S

    Reply

  21. I know

    God have mercy to your servant

    Reply

  22. why not

    There is time 4everything

    Reply

  23. Nalolo Boy BlackBull

    Well done the SA police, that’s what we want in Zambia. We want police to clear them.

    Reply

  24. MARTINO

    Let He that created thee intervene in this matter,if our master Christ,was persecuted,fought,accused n arrested even killed what more then will they do to His followers may God arise and fight for you mama and papa.

    Reply

    • ke

      Martino unveil what bush ili has put in your mind he is not a prophet but he is a profit

      Reply

  25. Xerxes

    Aonekela😂😂😂😂

    Reply

  26. teezon

    Major 1

    Reply

  27. Itx uno dougizo jr

    Let’s us remain calm, don’t Rush

    Reply

