Sven Looks beyond Contract

Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck has laid out his plans for upcoming fixtures that include the dead rubber Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia, qualifiers for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the May 2019 Cosafa championship.

During a media briefing at Football House, Vandenbroeck unveiled his program that will see the locally based Chipolopolo players hold weekly camps split between Lusaka and Ndola.

The Belgian will hold the first daily session camp on Tuesday, with Lusaka players and shift to the Copperbelt on Wednesday.

Vandenbroeck said splitting of the camps between Lusaka and Ndola was aimed at cutting the travels for players who are already burdened with a loaded league fixture and also cut administrative costs.

The Chipolopolo has engagements in March (Africa Cup qualifier against Namibia), CHAN match in July against either Botswana or Seychelles with the third round of qualifiers in September.

Vandenbroeck said he would have to dig more information about Botswana and Seychelles who are possible opponents in the second round of CHAN qualifiers.

“I have no idea about Seychelles for me it is a holiday country than football. We need to go deep to research. Botswana is also not well known to me. I will request to watch these games live,” he said.

Vandenbroeck said although his contract ends in March, he was hopeful that both parties would agree to carry on with the relationship.

“We both have the intention to continue. For now all I can say is there is willingness from both parties to continue,” he said.

The 2019 Cosafa Championship will be held from May 19 to June 1 in South Africa.

For the local camp Vandenbroeck has excluded players from the four clubs namely Zesco United, Nkana, Napsa Stars and Nakambala Leopards that have midweek games.

FULL LIST

NDOLA CAMP

(Goalkeepers)

Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Isaac Shamujompa, Lawrence Chungu (Buildcon), Clement Mundia (Kabwe Warriors), Benson Sakala, Larry Bwalya , Allan Kamwanga (Power Dynamos), Henry Besa, Douglas Muwowo (Forest Rangers)

FORWARDS

Lameck Silwaba (Buildcon), Alex Ng’onga (Power Dynamos)

LUSAKA CAMP

(GOALKEEPERS)

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Gideon Sichone, Adrian Chama, Stephen Kabamba (Green Buffaloes), Jimmy Chisenga, Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Prosper Chiluya (Nkwazi)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Ceasor Hakaluba, Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles), Mike Katiba, Yubia Mubita, Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Boyd Musonda, Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Biston Banda (Circuit City)

(STRIKERS)

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles)

(Source: FAZ Media)