ZCCM-IH Boss Pius Kasolo fired

Government has fired Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings Chief Executive Officer Pious Kasolo.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa announced the development at a press briefing at State House.

Musukwa jointly addressed the press with State House spokesperson Amos Chanda.

Kasolo had set himself on a coalition path with government with his anti-new mining tax regime stance.

Kasolo recently told a media briefing that the 2019 planned mining taxes would impact negatively on ZCCM-IH which holds shares on behalf of the Government in the mining companies.

Addressing the media on Monday 28th January, Dr. Kasolo said that the new taxes would affect investments and production of the mines, hence the need to resolve issues as this could have an impact effect on dividends paid to the holding company.

“At the moment, taxes have not come to fruition but by projection the move will affect ZCCM-IH because we get dividends from the companies,” he said.

Dr Kasolo is widely viewed as leaning toward the mining firms that have been fighting the new tax regime.