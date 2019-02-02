Kalaba Orders Structures to Ignore Ban and Remain Operational

THE DP IS NOT DEREGISTRERED
2nd February 2019
We wish to inform the nation that contrary to what is reported to have been said by the Ministry of Home Affairs, through their Public Relations Officer, the Democratic Party is not a deregistered party because the decision of the Registrar of Societies to cancel the registration of the party was quashed by the High Court and as such the Registrar of Societies’ decision, remains quashed.
The panic being exhibited by the Ministry of Home Affairs over the existence of DP and obviously President Kalaba to an extent of issuing false and Alarming statements to the nation leaves much to be desired.
In this regard, the party wishes to advise its members and the nation at large to continue operating and conducting all party activities freely.
In the meantime, the party will commence contempt proceedings on the ministry of Home affairs official who issued the alarming statement !
Herewith attached is the Ruling that was passed by Judge Newa on the 29th of January 2019.
Issued by
Judith Kabemba
DP Spokesperson
King cool
Lungu alungusha icalo bane, He is scaled of Kalaba a simple man. Kalaba has a heart of this country. I know he can do better than Lungu. That’s the reason why Lungu wants to destroy all those people whom he knows are a threat to justice and he…2021 is around the corner and Lungu will cry like Rupiah Banda
Northwestern
I agree with you King Cool. This chap Lungu knows what is coming ahead of him. Chikala Lungu is the only president that I have seen and hear to make this country what it is today. Lungu do all sources of what you think is good but remember that the same role you are abusing will turn against you shortly. I if the late Sata was still alive, maybe this country wouldn’t reach at this stage.