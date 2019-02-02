Kalaba Orders Structures to Ignore Ban and Remain Operational

Press Release

THE DP IS NOT DEREGISTRERED

2nd February 2019

We wish to inform the nation that contrary to what is reported to have been said by the Ministry of Home Affairs, through their Public Relations Officer, the Democratic Party is not a deregistered party because the decision of the Registrar of Societies to cancel the registration of the party was quashed by the High Court and as such the Registrar of Societies’ decision, remains quashed.

The panic being exhibited by the Ministry of Home Affairs over the existence of DP and obviously President Kalaba to an extent of issuing false and Alarming statements to the nation leaves much to be desired.

In this regard, the party wishes to advise its members and the nation at large to continue operating and conducting all party activities freely.

In the meantime, the party will commence contempt proceedings on the ministry of Home affairs official who issued the alarming statement !

Herewith attached is the Ruling that was passed by Judge Newa on the 29th of January 2019.

Issued by

Judith Kabemba

DP Spokesperson