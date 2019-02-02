Kalaba’s Party De-Registration Stands, Orders Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs says Harry Kalaba’s Democratic Party remains de-registered after the Court of Appeals overturned the stay of execution by High Court that had allowed the party to continue operating.

Home Affairs spokesperson Nephas Chifuta said the Democratic Party would not be allowed to operate in light of the court action.

Kalaba resigned from the Patriotic Front on Tuesday and accepted to lead the Democratic Party ahead of the 2021 elections.

FULL STATEMENT

Press release on the non-existence of the Democratic Party.

Members of the public may wish to be informed that late last year the Democratic Party sued Government through the Attorney General on the basis that the Registrar of Societies rejected to issue their Party a duplicate Certificate of registration despite having paid the annual subscription fees during the amnesty period.

The matter proceeded before the High Court which ruled in favour of the Democratic Party. Being dissatisfied with the High Court ruling, the Attorney General appealed before the Court of Appeal which has now issued a stay of execution of the High Court judgement, thus, reinstating the decision of the Registrar of Societies pending full determination of the matter before the Courts of Law.

In view of this current status quo, the Democratic Party is advised to forthwith cease to conduct any political activities across the country until the Court of Appeal orders otherwise.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its quest to ensure that law and order is maintained, respectfully appeals to the deregistered Democratic Party to adhere to the stay as any violation to this order shall be met with the full force of the Law.

Nephas Chifuta,

Public Relations Officer,

Ministry of Home Affairs.

Lusaka

02/02/19.