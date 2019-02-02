Nevers Mumba Vows to Remain at Helm of MMD

MMD faction president Nevers Mumba has vowed to remain at the helm of the former ruling party until the High Court disposes off the case that has engulfed the party.

Mumba’s tenure of office constitutionally should have ended in 2017 but the MMD has been embroiled in an ownership wrangle that has seen two presidents heading different factions.

The former tele-evangelist turned politician told the court that he would remain the legitimate MMD president until the court concludes the matter.

Mumba told the court that he is the only legitimate MMD president and not Mutati.

He also told the court that he is not aware that Felix Mutati is the leader of the faction MMD.

This is in a case MMD acting national Secretary for the Mumba faction Winnie Zaloumis is challenging the legality of the convention which saw the election of Mutati, George Kangwa and Mwansa Mbulakulima as new MMD leaders.

The case came up for hearing on Friday.

Mumba said the convention which elected Kangwa, Mutati and Mwansa should be annulled.

He said the convention which elected the new leaders in 2016 was illegal.

“My prayer is that the purported convention which took place in 2016 should be nullified. Or the so called elections resulting from the conventions should be declared null and void,” Mumba said.

He said he will continue to lead the MMD until the court concludes the court case.

Mumba said only the party’s NEC can decide the way forward concerning his position and that such decision can only be decided after the finalization of the court case.