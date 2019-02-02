Sumaili Orders Zambezi Magic to Stop Airing Lusaka Hustle

Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has had her say on the Zambezi Magic reality show Lusaka Hustle that features a character allegedly exhibiting gay tendencies by saying it should be taken off the screens.
Sumaili said the private pay-television Multi Choice should stop airing the program that allegedly promotes immoral behaviour.
“This show should stop immediately. Our stand as a Christian nation is clear and the laws of the land speak louder,” she said.
Zambezi Magic had put out a response laying the blame on social media.
Head of Zambezi Magic, Mr Timothy Okwaro, has responded to comments on social media about the reality show Lusaka Hustle.
Mr Okwaro expressed regret about a social media post, which he says has misrepresented the content of the show, “Lusaka Hustle is a locally produced reality show which follows the lives of three Zambian celebrities who regularly appear on television. The suggestion that the show advocates or promotes any particular lifestyle is an unfair misrepresentation”.
He added that Zambezi Magic is deeply respectful of Zambian laws and culture.
16 Comments
Zambian
Ba minister elo mwatampo Ku bomba, mwashibukeni po mukwayi. Things have been happening in our country & your ministry has been quite, so many fake Pastors cheating people allover the country, kwati tamufyumfwa katwishi nga mulalyamo? One pastor swindled the poor widow millions, mwaikalapofye. Tell me what is your role as Minister of Religious and National Guidance? Can you work hard and bring to a stop all these fake magicians mascareding as Prophets. In Schools on Sundays nikafwafwa, were are we going? Olo MAPEPO sure? All because of offerings and teith? Please do your work as a ministry, else?
Floyd zimba
Focus on the topic,they are not talking about churches,are you a satanist?
Abashitina
We paid for this channel, find something to replace, in some situations you don’t even fear God
Kawax
Mwashibukenipo mukwai. It was long overdue as if we don’t have a ministry in charge. Now ii for one I want all the fake churches who are faking miracles and prophecies banned. Emulate Rwanda where they closed all fake churches and demanded a minimum of bachelor degree in theology to anyone who wants to start a Church. Wake up Zambia.
Floyd zimba
People are opening bars every where you don’t talk about it, what’s wrong with starting a church? people of God let’s have as many churches as we can, are we taking your people from your churches? offering ilechepa?
Kuku
Yes I concur with you,there is sanity now in Rwanda. Honourable minister, you’re going to save a lot people from being swindled, marriages from breaking down, from getting infection of STDs/AIDS & unwanted pregnancies amongst our young female congregants
Zambian
Honestly these days even boys of 21 years are Pastors? Nga kaishiba fye ukwimba noku pepa ati am a prophet. MWe Bantu sure? Ubupe bwa mu church nabulowa Ku bantu.
Floyd zimba
At what age did Jesus started preaching? you people from your traditional churches you have diluted your churches, how can you pray? yesternight you were busy drinking beer in the morning ati m the church secretary,mula tupwisha amaka you people are not serious with God.M a Pente for life.
Geolun
Rotten thinking! Let the minister is Right
Geolun
Let the minister do her job!!!!
Nangu Tapasoswa
Ati Papa, aka muntu na 20yrs. Ukwabula nonuchinshi. The church needs to be regulated. It’s just too much – elyo ifya ma gay not muno
Lady Gaga
Christians are suppose to embrace all kinds of people regardless of who they are and what traits they have …..Jesus mingled with tax collectors who were less accepted by society ….I say to you today YOU DONT DO WHAT THEY DO BUT DONT LET YOURSELF BURN IN HELL BECAUSE YOU JUDGED THEM…..
Chris
And the minister of porn what’s your take madam boss..
Mute
Ba Floyd, don’t spiritualize facts. Why are you so defensive. Can’t you see how people are asked to pay for prayers by these “Fund raisers”. I am a true Christian myself but don’t agree with soccery in the name of men of Prophecy. The bible says freely you have received(gifts from God) from you shall give. Minister Sumaili, please regulate. Bachila mo soccery these magicians. They should first be getting clearance from the three church mother bodies and GRZ for practicing licence.
Davy mwale
I thank the Minisster for showing what she is supposed to do as her raw I urge the Minister to also look at zee world our children’s are learning romance at a tender age and our wives are also learning bad morals of double crossing. I believe some firms can be stopped.
Dr
Ba Dave,I 100% agree with you.