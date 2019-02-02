Sumaili Orders Zambezi Magic to Stop Airing Lusaka Hustle

Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has had her say on the Zambezi Magic reality show Lusaka Hustle that features a character allegedly exhibiting gay tendencies by saying it should be taken off the screens.

Sumaili said the private pay-television Multi Choice should stop airing the program that allegedly promotes immoral behaviour.

“This show should stop immediately. Our stand as a Christian nation is clear and the laws of the land speak louder,” she said.

Zambezi Magic had put out a response laying the blame on social media.

Head of Zambezi Magic, Mr Timothy Okwaro, has responded to comments on social media about the reality show Lusaka Hustle.

Mr Okwaro expressed regret about a social media post, which he says has misrepresented the content of the show, “Lusaka Hustle is a locally produced reality show which follows the lives of three Zambian celebrities who regularly appear on television. The suggestion that the show advocates or promotes any particular lifestyle is an unfair misrepresentation”.

He added that Zambezi Magic is deeply respectful of Zambian laws and culture.