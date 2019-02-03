Mwanakatwe, Musukwa Lead Mining Indaba Delegation

Pretoria- Sunday 3rd February 2019

A high-level Delegation of Ministers and Senior Government officials will attend this year’s Mining Indaba which starts on Monday in Cape Town South Africa.

The delegation includes Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe, Mines and Minerals development Minister Richard Musukuwa, Presidential Press Aid Amos Chanda , Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Christopher Mvunga ,State House Special Assistant for Economic Affairs Hibene Mwiinga and Legal Advisor Lukangaba Sukwana will be part of the delegation.

Others include members from the private sector such as veteran mine administrator, manager, and former ZCCM Chief, Francis Kaunda and Economic Association of Zambia, (EAZ) President, Dr. Lubinda Habazoka, Zambia Railways Chairperson, Lubinda Linyama will also be in Cape Town.

The four-day Mining Indaba draws key stakeholders in the sector such as policy makers, financial investors, bankers, lawyers, public policy makers, business and mine executives and junior miners gather to review progress made and plan for future investments.

Zambia’s recent changes to the tax and mining policies have attracted global attention with Mines operating in the country making strategic restructuring and reviewing production in-put costs to respond and reflect to the new Tax changes.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba stated that it was imperative that Zambia makes its case internationally as Zambia has been a victim of concocted and concerted negative reports.

He said Zambia remained an attractive investment destination but the country was keen to ensure that it promoted national interest and derived local benefits from such investments.

He said the country has Cobalt, one of the battery metals that has attracted world-wide renewed interest because of the battery technology required to run electric cars and electronic products in general.

And Mwamba said the delegation leaders will various bilateral meetings that included giving traction to signed agreements between Zambia and South Africa in the rail sector, a key driver to the mining sector.

He said to this effect, Transnet and Zambia Railways will hold bilateral meetings to action the signed agreements between the two countries.

The 25th Anniversary Mining Indaba has attracted investors, and mining executives from across the globe.

The Forum will be opened by His Excellency President, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, Republic of South Africa joined by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.

It has also attracted over 35 Ministers from across Africa.

Issued by;

Mrs Naomi Nyawali

First Secretary Press & Public Relations

Zambia High Commission

Pretoria

press@zambiapretoria.net