Nawakwi Exposes UPND Scheme to Undermine Dialogue

FDD President Edith Nawakwi says the national dialogue failed because the UPND wanted other political parties to champion their agenda.

During a joint media briefing with Rainbow Party’s Wynter Kabimba, Sakwiba Sikota’s United Liberal Party (ULP) and MMD’s Felix Mutati, Nawakwi said the UPND reneged on most commonly agreed positions by the opposition political parties before the January 18, 2019 national dialogue.

Nawakwi catalogued the steps leading up to the launch that included meetings with all opposition political parties.

She said that opposition political parties met under the auspices of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) where ADD’s Charles Milupi and Sikota were appointed co-chairpersons but the UPND aligned forces opened another meeting point with the Church Mother Bodies.

“The purported launch of National Dialogue on the 18th January, 2019 was a failure because it was an attempt by the UPND to take control of the process,” Nawakwi said.

“The rest of us were to be used as tokens to promote the UPND agenda.”

Nawakwi said the UPND branded political parties that did not turn for the national dialogue as surrogates of the Patriotic Front.

She said that all the political parties were agreed that the Church Mother Bodies should chair the dialogue process with the ZCID providing a supporting role.

Nawakwi said the political parties already had an agreed agenda from their meeting in June 2018 in Siavonga.

He said that all political parties had signed the Memorandum of Understanding including the UPND.

Nawakwi said the constitutional and electoral reforms were more important than the national dialogue.

“It is legal reforms which will promote peace and stability,” she said.

Nawakwi said the Church Mother Bodies were being deceived by the UPND in the run up to the dialogue process.