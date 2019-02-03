Nawakwi Exposes UPND Scheme to Undermine Dialogue

FDD President Edith Nawakwi says the national dialogue failed because the UPND wanted other political parties to champion their agenda.
During a joint media briefing with Rainbow Party’s Wynter Kabimba, Sakwiba Sikota’s United Liberal Party (ULP) and MMD’s Felix Mutati, Nawakwi said the UPND reneged on most commonly agreed positions by the opposition political parties before the January 18, 2019 national dialogue.
Nawakwi catalogued the steps leading up to the launch that included meetings with all opposition political parties.
She said that opposition political parties met under the auspices of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) where ADD’s Charles Milupi and Sikota were appointed co-chairpersons but the UPND aligned forces opened another meeting point with the Church Mother Bodies.
“The purported launch of National Dialogue on the 18th January, 2019 was a failure because it was an attempt by the UPND to take control of the process,” Nawakwi said.
“The rest of us were to be used as tokens to promote the UPND agenda.”
Nawakwi said the UPND branded political parties that did not turn for the national dialogue as surrogates of the Patriotic Front.
She said that all the political parties were agreed that the Church Mother Bodies should chair the dialogue process with the ZCID providing a supporting role.
Nawakwi said the political parties already had an agreed agenda from their meeting in June 2018 in Siavonga.
He said that all political parties had signed the Memorandum of Understanding including the UPND.
Nawakwi said the constitutional and electoral reforms were more important than the national dialogue.
“It is legal reforms which will promote peace and stability,” she said.
Nawakwi said the Church Mother Bodies were being deceived by the UPND in the run up to the dialogue process.
9 Comments
paul usona
The problem with current politicians is that there is too much hatred among each other,even when one stands for the truth another group will come up with all thoughts of attacks.please for once lets put the country first,ba nawakwi stop changing goal posts be objective and stand for the people coz dialogue is not for pf or upnd but it’s for the good of the nation.
Kamata
When is this dialogue thing going to stop? There’s just too much politics in Zambia.Give it a break,work, resurface when elections are due!! This is always a problem when political players bitter!!!
Majoni Tyson
Nawakwi, don’t be a spy for PF u must stand for Zambia instead. I wonder the kind of woman u are who has no heart for the pipo and u u are siding with the men who are plundering this country.
Mmart
Well done mama for bringing the truth to surface let zambia come first. Some of these guys are up to no good and God forbid they will always lament
Brain Teaser
You will continue crying if you think politics is easy
Isaac phiri
She is the most truthful female politician so far we have in Zambia u like it or not go nawakwi go
Isaac phiri
Baba bitterness can not help u win an election u have to seek God,s direction chapwa bane
No vote
Comment stop critising everything that HH/UPND does. How do sort out legal issues and electoral bad laws without talking or dialogue?
Kamata
PF is not interested in baseless dialogue whose agenda is to benefit one bitter party and it’s leaders from the sou….. part of this country!!