Press Statement

For immediate release

Pope Francis appoints New Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia

Saturday, February 2, 2019.

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has appointed His Excellency Titular Archbishop-elect of Mottola, Monsignor Gianfranco GALLONE, as the new Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia.

The Very Reverend Monsignor Gianfranco Gallone was born on 20th April 1963 in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) – Italy. He was ordained Priest on 3rd September 1988 for the Diocese of Oria in Italy.

Monsignor Gallone entered the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See on 19th June 2000. Subsequently he was posted to the Apostolic Nunciatures -Embassies of the Holy See in Mozambique, Israel, Slovakia, India and Sweden. Currently Monsignor Gallone is serving as an official at the Vatican Secretariat of the State in the Section for the Reports with the State.

Monsignor Gallone holds a doctorate in Canon Law and he speaks Spanish, English, Portuguese, Slovak in addition to his native Italian.

With his appointment to Zambia, His Excellency Monsignor Gallone has also been appointed Archbishop.

Signed

Rev. Fr. Winfield Kunda

ZCCB Communications Director