UPND Councillor Resigns in Zambezi

UPND Lingelengenda Ward councillor Paul Mupila has ditched the opposition political party.
Mupila joins the growing number of civic leaders and crossed over to the Patriotic Front.
In his letter to the Chavuma Council Secretary, Mupila said his resignation was with immediate effect.
“I have also resigned in order to be alienated of the taboo that has been brought by Chavuma MP Victor Lumayi of insulting indunas and His Royal Highness Senior Chief Ndungu and the entire Luvale dynasty in his outbursts,” he said.
He said that he wanted to be part of the ruling party structure in order to access developmental funds.
Recently Senior Chief Ndungu publicly announced that area MP Lumayi had failed his constituents and urged him to resign.
4 Comments
Domity Stylish Kafwamba
He is just a con-man.
tk
Its high time our politicians start thinking ethically.
paul usona
A party is a uniform which has nothing to do with your working capability and that means you are elected to serve the people not the party and you are given the same funds regardless of your political stance.Why should you create unnecessary ward-election when the country is limping?why can’t you just wait for 2021?No direction leaders.
John Mulele
Izula muyangana.