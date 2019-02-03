UPND Councillor Resigns in Zambezi

UPND Lingelengenda Ward councillor Paul Mupila has ditched the opposition political party.

Mupila joins the growing number of civic leaders and crossed over to the Patriotic Front.

In his letter to the Chavuma Council Secretary, Mupila said his resignation was with immediate effect.

“I have also resigned in order to be alienated of the taboo that has been brought by Chavuma MP Victor Lumayi of insulting indunas and His Royal Highness Senior Chief Ndungu and the entire Luvale dynasty in his outbursts,” he said.

He said that he wanted to be part of the ruling party structure in order to access developmental funds.

Recently Senior Chief Ndungu publicly announced that area MP Lumayi had failed his constituents and urged him to resign.