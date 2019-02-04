13 Civil Servants Fired for Misconduct

Thirteen civil servants found with different disciplinary cases from various government ministries have been dismissed from work by the Civil Service Commission during its first disciplinary meeting in 2019.

Out those twelve were dismissed for absenteeism, one for theft involving K197, 000 while the commission also handled five appeals during the disciplinary meeting held on 2nd February, 2019.

The civil servants are from the Ministries of Health, Transport and Communications, Commerce Trade and Industry, Lands, Agriculture, Infrastructure and Housing and Eastern Province.

Briefing the media in Lusaka today Civil Service Commission Secretary Geoffrey Kamfwa, said those dismissed presented weak excuses as to why they stayed away from work for consecutive ten days.

“Against this background all civil servants are required to abide by pieces of legislation that govern the civil service such as the disciplinary code, code of ethics, public financial management act number 1 of 2018 and terms and conditions of service for the public service” he advised.