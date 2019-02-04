Hit and Run Mbala Accident Victim Body Found in Decomposed State

Lusaka 4th February, 2019

Police in Mbala received a report of a Fatal Traffic Accident which Occurred on 29th January, 2019 at around 0500hrs at Kalukanya Area along Mbala- Kasama Road, in which a cyclist Happy Sikanzwe aged 55 of Village Mpangankulu, Chief Nondo in Senga District was hit in unknown circumstances by a Mitsubishi Fuso truck Registration AIB 4635 which was being driven by Kabwe Ronald aged 45 of Mali Area Mporokoso.

The body of the victim was dumped 30 meters away from the accident scene. The body was only discovered and in a decomposed state on 03rd February, 2019. The deceased sustained fractured right leg and head injuries. Investigations were instituted after which the driver was apprehended and detained at Mporokoso Police and the Motor vehicle is impounded at Mporokoso Police Station.

In a related development police in Kasama received a report of a Fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 03rd February 2019 at around 1900hrs at Kalafya area along Kasama- Mungwi Road in Kasama. Involved was a Isaac Mulenga aged 22 who was driving a Toyota Spacio Registration ALX 9138 from West to East direction whose vehicle was hit from behind by another Motor Vehicle which was moving in the same direction a Toyota Corolla Registration AAZ 1237 driven by Raphael Sume aged 60 of Mungwi who had misjudged clearance, distance and speed. The driver of the Toyota Corolla escaped unhurt whilst the driver of the Toyota Spacio died on the spot after sustaining a fractured neck whilst his passenger Extential Simukoko aged 23 sustained slight injuries, both are from Kalafya Area. Both Motor Vehicles where extensively damaged.

Rae Hamoonga

Deputy Police Spokesperson.